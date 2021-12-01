Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Wright County Jail.
• Joshua Randall Dischinger, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 3rd degree DWI and 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
• Ricardo Sanchez Sanchez, 32, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
• Richard Jay Wolcott, 50, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of disorderly conduct.
• Brian Jeffrey Culkins, 59, of Otsego, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
• Edward Clyde Jordan, 22, of Monticello, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
Incident reports:
• There were 23 Property Damage Accidents, 4 Personal Injury Accidents, 2 Hit and Run Accidents and 6 Car Deer Accidents.
• There were 5 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, 3 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 100 tickets for miscellaneous
