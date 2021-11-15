On November 8, Jennifer Theresa Bowers, 37, of Little Falls, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for a domestic assault violation.
On November 8, Owen Wesley Sailor, 19, of Elk River, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for a domestic assault violation.
On November 8, James Michael Britton, 35, no permanent address, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for a domestic assault violation.
On November 8, Joseph Lee Williams, 47, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 8, Daniel James Berg, 20, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault and Sherburne County and Dakota County warrants for underage consumption.
On November 8, Albert Jerome Lucas, 43, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 8, Jordan Ray Wissbroeker, 18, of Big Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of theft, and Wright County warrants for receiving stolen property and obstruction of legal process violations.
On November 8, Mondrail Lamount Badger, 21, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of theft.
On November 8, Matthew John Bernard, 44, of Ramsey, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 8, Christian Robert Warner, 18, of South Haven, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for obstruction of legal process violations.
On November 9, Timothy Howard Krueger, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On November 9, Philip Brandon Lundeen, 32, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and Wright County warrants for theft violations.
On November 9, Samantha-Jo Kathleen Welter, 33, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 9, Logan Scott Vanderbeek, 22, of Princeton, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI and an Isanti County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 9, Elizabeth Ellen Hartneck, 59, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for DWI violations.
On November 9, Justin Blake Ferro, 32, of St. Paul, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rddegree DWI violations.
On November 9, Derek John Hemingson, 38, of Delano, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for DWI violations.
On November 10, Latrell Shontez Cole, 28, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Ramsey County on Wright County warrant for malicious punishment of a child, domestic abuse and violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On November 10, Joseph Steward Barse, 29, of Buffalo, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 10, Michael Richard Stine, 30, of Albertville, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On November 10, Trista Victoria LaFrance, 41, of Albertville, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 10, David Ray Sward, 42, of Sacred Heart, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and a Benton County warrant for check forgery.
On November 10, Colten Vaughn Weber, 29, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On November 10, Susan Marie Mayer, 46, of Plymouth, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On November 10, Daniel Patrick Larkin, 42, of Otsego, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and no proof of insurance violations.
On November 11, Michael Anthony Vargas, 38, of St. Paul, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 11, Leonard William Driscoll, 36, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charges of obstruction of legal process and weapon violations and a Wright County apprehension and detention order for violation of an order for protection.
On November 11, Daniel Lee Dohse, 42, of Princeton, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On November 11, Akeim Joseph Cooley, 21, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On November 11, Michael Seth Picht, 57, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On November 11, Derek Allan Roden, 36, of Monticello, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 11, Teresa Kae Salberg, 50, of Becker, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On November 12, Jena Marie Ketchum, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On November 12, Kasandra Rose Shroyer, 18, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On November 12, Johnathon Richard Dahl, 36, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rddegree DWI.
On November 12, Rachad Depre Bizzell, 40, of St. Paul, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On November 12, Shawn Jean Selle, 49, of Mound, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On November 13, Ian Alfred Rivers, 24, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of domestic assault.
On November 13, Bruce Scott Dalbec, 64, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On November 13, Jessica Jean Jones, 42, of Otsego, was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On November 14, April May Saravia, 40, of Dassel, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On November 14, Michael Douglas Harvey, 62, of Richfield, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of false information to law enforcement and a Carver County warrant for 3rddegree DWI.
On November 14, John Arthur Larsen, 71, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On November 14, Christopher Todd Petersen, 57, of Belle Plaine, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 14, James Elwood Sherrill, 30, of Mayer, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County and Dakota County warrants for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety violations.
There were 18 Property Damage Accidents, 3 Personal Injury Accidents, 1 Hit and Run Accidents and 15 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 8 arrests for DWI, 1 Underage Consumption arrests, 1 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 117 tickets for miscellaneous traffic/parking violations reported this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.