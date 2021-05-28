Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Wright County Jail. A full listing of every arrest in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.

• Dion Edward Wadley, 22, of New Richland, was arrested in Monticello on a Waseca County warrant for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance.

• Craig William Daniels, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.

• James Edward Krier, 66, no permanent address, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree criminal sexual conduct violations.

• Andrew Dale Rice, 36 of Champlin, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

• Robert Dean Bedwell, 66, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 3rd degree and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

• Jennifer Lee Davis, 42, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.

• Jessica Ann Delgado, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Sherburne County warrant for 1sst degree possession of a controlled substance.

• Cedrick Scott Ince, 31, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree criminal sexual conduct violations.

• Bradley Steven Miller, 51, of Becker, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.

• Jacob Todd Smith, 37, of Big Lake, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.

• Shawn David Tomlinson, 36, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for a weapons violation.

• Kelly Leeanne Kotzer, 60, of Clearwater, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.

• Michael Allen Peterson, 57, of Monticello, was arrested in Sherburne County on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

• Jerry Len Walden, 36, of Little Falls, was arrested in Monticello Township on the charge of false information to law enforcement, a Hennepin County warrant for predatory offender violations, a Sherburne County warrant for theft, a Stearns County warrant for dishonored check and a Washington County warrant for check forgery.

