On March 21st, Zachary Steven Ahrens, 29, of Wadena was arrested in Douglas County on Wright County warrants for Domestic Assault and Receiving Stolen Property.
On March 21st, Tyler Robert Roering, 25, of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On March 22nd, Kyle Steven Hohn, 32, of Elk River was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 23rd, David John Benson, 60, of Monticello was arrested in Silver Creek Township on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 23rd, Jeremy Craig Degel, 36, of Champlin was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 23rd, Shawn Conrad Tregoning, 31, of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Theft.
On March 24th, Christopher David Brehm, 45, of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for Driving After Revocation and Theft.
On March 24th, Carlos Enrique Hernandez-Lopez, 26, of Maple Grove was arrested in St. Michael on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On March 24th, Jeremy Michael Juliot, 29, of Otsego was arrested in Clay County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 24th, Tong Kou Moua, 36, of Delano was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Assault.
On March 24th, Stacey LouAnn Simon, 49, of Annandale was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On March 24th, Nicholas David Spreeman, 24, of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On March 24th, Robert Charles Stenson, 27, of Abilene TX was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On March 25th, Thomas Lee Burgard, 32, of Otsego was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 25th, Joshua Lee Hill, 26, of Shoreview was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Receiving Stolen Property and Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Theft.
On March 25th, Brice Eddie Jeska, 28, of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of Fugitive from Justice from Other State.
On March 25th, Joshua Thomas Moist, 38, of Howard Lake was arrested in Waverly on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On March 25th, Jeffery Carl Mortensen, 31, of Dassel was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse/Order for Protection.
On March 25th, Marc Thomas Seay, 35, of Big Lake was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 25th, Cassandra Jasmin Stein, 35, of Richfield was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On March 25th, Samantha-Jo Kathleen Welter, 33, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 26th, Louis John Brott III, 51, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On March 26th, Jessica Lynn Schellenberg, 38, of Maple Plain was arrested in Rockford on charges of Interfere with Emergency Phone Calls and Domestic Assault.
On March 26th, Arlesia Shanell Williams, 35, of St. Cloud was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On March 27th, Cory Jobe Scott Remington, 29, of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault.
On March 27th, Cassandra Jasmin Stein, 35, of Richfield was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On March 27th, Amanda Margaret Wurm, 37, of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
