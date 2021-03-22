On March 15, Jeremy James Harris, 18, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On March 15, Daniel Todd Sapp, 26, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of ineligible person in possession of a firearm.
On March 15, Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 28, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of Driving After Revocation.
On March 16, Summer Anne Wells, 19, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of Drug Possession in a Motor Vehicle.
On March 16, Dawn Renee Girtz, 62, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Toxic Substance Intoxication.
On March 16, Luke Michael Graditi, 28, of Waite Park, was arrested in Elk River on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On March 16, Gary Joseph Chancellor, 82, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On March 17, Mark Andrew Boedigheimer, 55, of St Michael, was arrested in St Michael on a Wright County Authority to Detain for 3rddegree DWI.
On March 17, Cody James Delpeches Graves, 38, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree Drug Possession.
On March 17, Gregory Michael Chismar, 55, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 5th degree Drug Possession.
On March 17, Scott Michael Thomas Ogle, 47, of Waverly, was arrested in Rockford Township on the charge of 3rd degree Burglary.
On March 17, Jermey Allen Lewison, 55, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On March 17, Bunny James Currie, 70, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Clearwater on a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On March 17, Bo Gerald Fisher, 29, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Assault and a Hennepin County warrant for Theft.
On March 17, Brooke Marie Best, 40, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree Drug Sale.
On March 18, Sara Jean Anderson, 33, of Hoffman, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Felon not to Possess Firearm.
On March 18, Jennifer Lee Davis, 42, of St Cloud, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On March 18, Logan Jack Hogetvedt, 25, of Fridley, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 5th degree Drug Possession.
On March 18, Rick Lee Compton, 46, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 4th degree DWI.
On March 19, Joshua Thomas Tipcke, 34, of St Paul Park, was arrested in Montrose County on a Ramsey County warrant for Theft of Motor Vehicle.
On March 19, Jennifer Rose Atkinson, 33, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On March 19, Daniel Kajika-James Harvey, 37, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On March 19, Zachary Vincent Wolf, 24, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree Drug Possession.
On March 19, Debbie Lyn Chismar, 51, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 4th degree DWI.
On March 19, Nicholas William Bossert, 27, of Watertown, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 5th degree Drug Possession.
On March 19, Matthew Ryan Howard, 35, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On March 20, Jeremy Owen Schultz, 38, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On March 20, Rebecca Jane Mullally, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5th degree Drug Possession.
On March 20, Austin Myron Smolinski, 21, of St Michael, was arrested in St Michael on the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
On March 20, Louis George Perry, 61, of Delano, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On March 20, Karen Sue Butcher, 43, of Hutchinson, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of Driving After Cancellation.
On March 20, Adam Joseph Michl, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 4th degree DWI.
On March 21, Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 28, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Domestic Abuse.
On March 21, Kasey Karel Kleve, 34, of Monticello, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On March 21, Angel May Williams, 36, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On March 21, Joy Ann Stoltenberg, 47, of Annandale, was arrested in South Haven on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On March 21, Jase Allan Rowland, 28, of Annandale, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On March 21, Allyson Lynn Monroe, 44, of Buffalo, was arrested in Corinna Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On March 22, Bryan Keith Smith, 34, of Rice, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for Felon not to Possess Firearm and 5thdegree Drug Possession.
On March 22, Sandra Ann Wells, 37, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of Domestic Assault.
