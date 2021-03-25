Wright Sheriff MT

• Tyler Austin Norton, 19, of Monticello, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 3rd degree burglary.

• Dawn Renee Girtz, 62, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Toxic Substance Intoxication. 

• Jeremy Owen Schultz, 38, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

• Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 28, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Domestic Abuse.

• Kasey Karel Kleve, 34, of Monticello, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.

Incident reports: 

• There were 31 Property Damage Accidents, 7 Personal Injury Accidents, 6 Hit and Run Accidents and 9 Car Deer Accidents. 

• There were 11 arrests for DWI, no Underage Consumption arrests, 2 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 98 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

