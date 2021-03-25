• Tyler Austin Norton, 19, of Monticello, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 3rd degree burglary.
• Dawn Renee Girtz, 62, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Toxic Substance Intoxication.
• Jeremy Owen Schultz, 38, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
• Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 28, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Domestic Abuse.
• Kasey Karel Kleve, 34, of Monticello, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
Incident reports:
• There were 31 Property Damage Accidents, 7 Personal Injury Accidents, 6 Hit and Run Accidents and 9 Car Deer Accidents.
• There were 11 arrests for DWI, no Underage Consumption arrests, 2 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 98 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.