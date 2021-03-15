On March 8, Gregory Victor Glenn, 32, of Albany, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, a MN Department of Corrections warrants for a parole violation and a Stearns County warrant for 1st degree criminal damage to property.
On March 8, Elando Ronelle Banks, 33, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On March 8, Luke John Emslander, 41, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for check forgery violations.
On March 8, Carl Thomas Seehof, 60, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On March 9, Tyler Austin Norton, 19, of Monticello, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 3rd degree burglary.
On March 9, Ja’Vaughn Elijah-Marquise Tieh, 23, of Mounds View, was arrested in Anoka County on Wright County, Itasca County, Scott County, Stearns County and Washington County warrants for theft and a Dakota County warrant for identity theft.
On March 9, Johnathan Michael Rausch, 38, of Clearwater, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On March 9, Taylor Chase Lazarre, 23, of Waite Park, was arrested in Cokato Township on the charges of 2nddegree burglary and trespassing.
On March 9, Becky Lee Miller, 65, of Orange, CA, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On March 9, Rodney Lee Wojcik, 44, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Monticello on a Mille Lacs County warrant for domestic assault.
On March 10, Starlene Marie Smith, 40, of Sioux Falls, SD, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft and a Swift County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 10, Trenell Earl Rogers, 33, of Waverly, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On March 10, Daniel Jerome Dols, 25, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for a parole violation.
On March 11, Drew Michael Marcus, 31, of Otsego, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI and a Wright County warrant for harassing phone call violations.
On March 11, Chris David Giles-Ambriz, 23, of Long Prairie, was arrested in Douglas County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On March 11, Remah Clara Abbas Harb, 29, of Crystal, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 11, Joseph Lee Williams, 46, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and interference with a 911 call and an Anoka County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 12, Michael Todd Lundgren, 45, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on Wright County warrants for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of pornographic work violations.
On March 12, Alexander Daniel Bolt, 30, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 12, Brandon Ralph Guertin, 20, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 12, Nicole Marie Varhol, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On March 12, John Lee Faris, 37, of Hayes, VA, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 13, Daniel Jonathan Miller, 30, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On March 13, David Kyle Gilbert, 42, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 4th and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeit currency.
On March 13, Adam Eldon Switala, 31, of Monticello, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and false information to law enforcement, Wright County warrants for 3rd and 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for 1st degree sale of a controlled substance.
On March 13, Carly Sue Skarsten, 28, of Champlin, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 13, Jeremy Alan Hillukka, 42, no permanent address, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of indecent exposure.
On March 13, Aaron Micah Lutterman, 38, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 14, Elisha Denise McMorris, 33, of Aberdeen, SD, was arrested in Delano on the charge of false information to law enforcement.
On March 14, Stacy Louann Simon, 47, of Annandale, was arrested in Maple Lake on an Anoka County warrant for theft.
