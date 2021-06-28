On June 21, Blake Ryan Hanson, 42, of Mound, was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Scott County warrant for false information to law enforcement.
On June 21, Shayla Rose Dufner, 27, of Rockford, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoid.
On June 21, Andrea Leigh Gunderson, 37, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for identity theft violations.
On June 21, Nickolas Delray Williams, 29, of Columbia Heights, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault and Wright County, Meeker County and Stearns County violations of domestic abuse no contact orders.
On June 21, Roxanne Marie Holm, 41, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for criminal vehicular operation violations.
On June 21, Brad Adam Hager, 40 of Robbinsdale, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of 1st degree DWI.
On June 21, Laura Lee Brandon, 57, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On June 21, Matthew Garrett Shupe-Botner, 31, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for theft by check violations.
On June 21, Michael Edward Harms, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On June 22, Leticia Angelica Nunez, 26, of Luck, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On June 22, Jennifer Lee Davis, 42, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeit currency violations.
On June 22, Corine Angela Kirmeier, 30, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County and Anoka County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On June 22, Alvin Saah Kpelewah, 31, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On June 22, Kendall Joseph Porter, 39, of Albertville, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 22, Cory Steven Sund, 35, of Buffalo, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On June 22, Laura Elizabeth Hartneck, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nddegree DWI.
On June 23, Jonathan Roger Husted, 33, of Stillwater, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of fugitive from justice and a Wright County warrant for 1st degree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On June 24, Cassandra Jasmin Stein, 34, of Albertville, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On June 24, Jason Thomas Nesenson, 42, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On June 24, Abdullahi Aden Ibrahim, 22, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrant for obstruction of legal process and driving after suspension violations.
On June 24, Douglas Lamont Gatlin, 30, of Anoka, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 24, Michael David Rowles, 25, of North Branch, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 24, Samantha Marie Anderson, 27, of Chaska, was arrested in Stockholm Township on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On June 24, Robert Alan Tormanen, 41, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On June 25, Sarah Jean Pinke, 43, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 25, Laura Elizabeth Hartneck, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On June 25, Timmy Emanuel Stewart, 49, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of obstruction with force, 4th degree assault, domestic assault, and a Morrison County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 25, Vincent James Tran, 22, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 1stdegree burglary.
On June 25, Randall Joseph Hartneck, 60, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rddegree DWI.
On June 25, Brian Lee Hall, 40, of Long Prairie, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of false information to law enforcement, a Benton County warrant for tear gas violations, and Anoka County and Stearns County warrants for 1st degree DWI.
On June 25, Amory Alban Dean, 34, of Farmington, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County court order for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On June 25, Elizabeth Ellen Hartneck, 59, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On June 25, Erica Christine Lee, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On June 25, Joshua Robert Mackey, 49, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of driving after revocation inimical to public safety.
On June 26, Willie Charles Lassiter, 25, of Newport, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of driving after revocation inimical to public safety.
On June 26, Leah Brianna Grams, 33, of Moorhead, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 26, Karl Vernell LeClair, 39, of Moorhead, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 26, Eduardo Marquez Millan, 31, of New Brighton, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of terroristic threats.
On June 26, Andrew John Heitzman, 35, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On June 26, Caleb Joseph Doyle, 21, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 26, Geoffrey Markus Kristian Ratliff, 33, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 26, Steven Craig Maciazka, 66, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On June 27, Christiana Victoria Toole, 19, of Vadnais Heights, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 27, Monica Elizabeth Brase, 34, of Eden Prairie, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County and Dakota County warrants for theft and a Scott County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 27, Joseph James Sufka, 36, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of obstruction of legal process and DWI refusal to test.
On June 28, Tommy Michael Salazar, 40, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI test refusal.
On June 28, Ryan Michael Poppen, 36, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for theft violations.
There were 17 Property Damage Accidents, 9 Personal Injury Accidents, 1 Motor Vehicle Accident Fatality, 7 Hit and Run Accidents and 5 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 12 arrests for DWI, 1 Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 104 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
