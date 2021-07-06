On June 28, Lance Nicholas Schmidt, 35, of Hudson, WI, was arrested in Washington County on Wright County warrants for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and 2nd degree DWI violations.
On June 28, Connor Jason Olson, 28, of Rush City, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree sale of a controlled substance and an Anoka County warrant for theft.
On June 28, Chad Francis Protasiewicz, 34, of Columbia Heights, was arrested in Dakota County on Wright County warrants for 1stdegree sale of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property, and an Anoka County warrant for check forgery.
On June 28, Brian Gregory Ogaard, 30, of South Haven, was arrested in South Haven on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for 3rddegree burglary violations.
On June 28, Daniel Joseph Krutchek, 30, of Duluth, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On June 28, Cody Earl Wallace Dill, 29, of Perham, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on the charges of 1st degree criminal damage to property, introduction of contraband into a jail and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 28, Matthew Warren Berg, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On June 28, Elya Elizabeth Howe, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On June 28, Eric Loval Hines, 30, of Mankato, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for terroristic threats and predatory offender violations and a Le Sueur County warrant for false information to law enforcement.
On June 28, Christopher Michael Schwartz, 19, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 3rddegree DWI violations.
On June 28, Benjamin Edward Nelson, 26, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 29, Melissa Ann Poehler, 39, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 29, Marc Thomas Seay, 35, of Stewartville, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 29, Brandi Lynn Nelson, 29, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of false information to law enforcement and Wright County and Hennepin County warrants for driving violations.
On June 29, Jamie John Feldhege, 34, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a domestic assault violation.
On June 29, Christopher Woodrow Hecksel, 22, of Lester Prairie, was arrested in Swift County on a Wright County warrant for negligent fire violations.
On June 29, Tyler James Schroeder, 26, of South Haven, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On June 29, Carl Thomas Seehof, 60, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On June 29, Kyle Henry Borchert, 32, of Brainerd, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 29, Marquayvious Deshawn Putman, 25, of Rice, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of fugitive from justice and a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement violations.
On June 29, Scott Douglas Sievert, 61, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 29, Frederick William Radiske, 46, of Bethel, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary violations.
On June 29, Sabrina Renea Kanduth, 28, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On June 30, Justin James Schultz, 32, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for theft.
On June 30, Jason Matthew Armstrong, 52, of Robbinsdale, was arrested in Rockford on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On June 30, Valerie Lynn Ergen, 47, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On June 30, Michael John Wavinak, 38, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 1st degree criminal damage to property violations.
On June 30, Mackenzie Rose Anhorn, 27, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On June 30, Roxanne Marie Holm, 41, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for criminal vehicular operation.
On July 1, Michelle Mercedes Parham, 30, of St. Paul, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree assault and a Stearns County warrant for false information to law enforcement.
On July 1, Tyler John Plummer, 26, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Ottertail County on a Wright County warrant for storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child violations.
On July 1, David Michael Thompson, 38, of Wyoming, was arrested in Morrison County on Wright County warrants for 1st degree burglary and driving after revocation and a Carver County warrant for theft.
On July 1, Kenneth Allen Kolkind, 37, of Big Lake, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On July 2, Nathan Michael Legro, 32, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for domestic assault by strangulation, violation of domestic abuse no contact orders, 2nd degree assault and driving after revocation violations.
On July 2, Shane Lee Jensen, 45, of Minneota, was arrested in Lincoln County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 2, Joseph Kevin Rutherford, 23, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of trespassing.
On July 2, Brett Alan Pendergrass, 45, no permanent address, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for theft violations.
On July 3, Sarah Lynn Vogt, 34, of Edina, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On July 3, John Carl Wicks, 64, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charges of domestic and 5th degree assault.
On July 3, Zachariah Karl Z. L. Morgan-Grube, 25, of Elk River, was arrested in French Lake Township on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On July 3, Charles Azongoh Chomilo, 61, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On July 4, Nicholas Jeffrey Thomasy, 31, of Alexandria, was arrested in Albertville on a Douglas County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.