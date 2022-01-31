On January 24, William James Praught, 62, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety violations.
On January 24, Lee John Thao, 28, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 2nd degree assault and domestic assault.
On January 24, Owen Wesley Sailor, 19, of Elk River, was arrested in Albertville, on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On January 24, Mackenzie Charles Gabert, 29, of Cambridge, was arrested in Isanti County on a Wright County warrant for identity theft violations.
On January 24, Kendra Brenette Hamilton, 37, of Eagan, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for theft and an Anoka County warrant for possession of burglary tools.
On January 24, Adam John Morton, 39, of St. Francis, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order and an Anoka County warrant for theft.
On January 24, Michael Allen Lukason, 31, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of interference with a 911 call.
On January 24, Ryan Emerson Moore, 49, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 2nd degree assault.
On January 24, Shai Trouble Kerzel Edwards, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for disorderly conduct and hit and run violations.
On January 25, Craig James Grimlie, 35, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary violations.
On January 25, Tammy Lynn Harbinson, 51, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for violation of an order for protection.
On January 25, Joseph Michael Taylor, 32, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 25, Nathan Paul Antrim, 49, of Robbinsdale, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violation.
On January 25, Patrick Michael Remer, 58, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Albion Township on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 26, Armond Jemal Ellis, 52, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, domestic assault and introduction of contraband into a jail.
On January 26, Michael Ray Booth, 34, of Little Falls, was arrested in Morrison County on a Wright County warrant for drug violations.
On January 26, Richard Charles Sawdey, 39, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On January 26, Michelle Lynn Kunzer, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for trespassing violations.
On January 26, Brandon Peter Currie, 34, no permanent address, was arrested in Buffalo on a Sherburne County warrant for mail theft.
On January 26, Phillip James Roberts, 45, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On January 26, Sarah Jean Pinke, 44, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 26, Patricia Joann Kranz, 58, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for issuance of a dishonored check violation.
On January 27, Elijah Ashanti Shaw, 26, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On January 27, Francis Kollie, 21, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for theft and a Sherburne County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 27, Robyn Lynn Rossman, 40, of Clearwater, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety violations.
On January 27, Nicholas Raymond Zandstra, 42, of Annandale, was arrested in Albion Township on the charges of interference with a 911 call and domestic assault.
On January 28, Christopher James Berthelsen, 26, of Little Falls, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for mail theft.
On January 28, Travis David Breaw, 31, of St Cloud, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of illegal possession of ammo or firearm.
On January 28, Michael David Spencer, 56, of Ogilvie, was arrested in Kanabec County on a Wright County warrant for domestic abuse.
On January 28, Alexander Steven Hayes, 23, of Winsted, was arrested in Winsted on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree drug sale.
On January 29, Jeremy James Jerde, 44, of Rochester, was arrested in Delano on the charge of DWI.
On January 29, Eric Anthony Tuffs, 24, of Monticello, was arrested in Silver Creek on the charge of 4th degree DWI.
On January 29, Timothy Michael Hengemuhle, 55, of Crystal, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 29, Tadum Lynn Foss, 22, of Rogers, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 29, Jai Edwa Mcghee, 38, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 30, Franchesca Alicia Grimaldi, 46, of St Michael, was arrested in St Michael on the charge of vehicle theft.
On January 30, Eric Robert G Elletson-Smith, 27, of Montrose, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of DWI and 4th degree assault.
On January 30, Joshua James Kalk, 41, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 1st degree arson.
On January 30, Salma Haidee Felix Sanchez, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
