On December 27, Matthew Ryan Peltier, 43, of St. Paul, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree burglary and a Yellow Medicine County warrant for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct.
On December 27, Nathan Robert Guptill, 35 of Spicer, was arrested in Kandiyohi County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 27, Michael Wesley Holmquist, 52, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On December 27, Joseph James Sufka, 37, of Clearwater, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On December 27, Holden Richard Allen Flann, 26, of Willmar, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 28, Michael Wesley Holmquist, 52, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On December 28, Cordell Joseph Sherrod, 34, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charges of 2nd degree assault, illegal transport of a firearm and terroristic threats.
On December 28, Shawn Michael Angevine, 21, of Randall, was arrested in Morrison County on a Wright County warrant for drug violations.
On December 28, Joshua Richard Williams, 22, of East Bethel, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On December 28, Troy Demose Tanney, 36, of Fridley, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary violations.
On December 28, Brittany Briana Hatcher, 29, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of fugitive from justice.
On December 29, Marnie Michele Strasser, 54, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 29, John Michael Creighton, 33, no permanent address, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On December 29, Kristie Laureen Heger, 54, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On December 29, Noah Michael Simpson, 22, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 30, Kayla Ann Harmston, 32, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Ramsey County on Wright County and Benton County warrants for 5th degree assault violations.
On December 30, Troy Duane Engels, 55, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On December 30, Mondrail Lamount Badger, 21, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County and Hennepin County warrants for theft violations.
On December 30, Eric Edward Sonnenberg, 47, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On December 30, Peter Andrew Larson, 52, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 31, Alyssa Anne Hamilton, 26, of Hanover, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rddegree DWI.
On December 31, Brandon Lee Brightbill, 24, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on a Crow Wing County warrant for domestic assault.
On December 31, Micheal Wesley Holmquist, 52, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI vioaltions.
On December 31, Julie Ann Roelike, 28, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 31, Eugene Franklin Swartzer, 78, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rddegree DWI.
On January 1, Lydia Christine Carter, 37, of Ham Lake, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of obstruction with force and 4th degree assault of a peace officer.
On January 1, Christopher Allen Borgquist, 37, of Elk River, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 2nddegree DWI refusal to test and felon in possession of ammunition.
On January 1, Gabriel Allen Kivi, 43, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charges of domestic assault and 5th degree assault.
On January 2, Joel Rojas Jimenez, 29, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nddegree DWI and an Anoka County warrant for obstruction of legal process.
