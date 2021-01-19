On January 11, Brendan Andrew Durant, 20, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree burglary violations.
On January 11, Marviell Ji’Col-Quyntor James, 19, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for theft and a Hennepin County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On January 11, Xzorn Steven-Anthony Larson, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 11, Amanda Maye Thompson, 31, of Dilworth, was arrested in Wadena County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 11, Jeffrey James Sparks, 43, of Watertown, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Carver County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 12, Taylor Hill Barth, 27, of Staples, was arrested in Morrison County on Wright County warrant for theft, 2nddegree burglary and 3rd degree burglary violations and a warrant for 1st degree burglary.
On January 12, Gabriel Nicolas Doro, 40, of Elk River, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violation.
On January 12, Elijah Alan Foss, 41, of Maple Plain, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault by strangulation violations.
On January 13, Anthony Duane Manning, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 13, Troy Eugene Milligan, 49 of St. Paul, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 3rddegree DWI test refusal and a Ramsey County warrant for 3rddegree burglary.
On January 13, Brandy Michelle Tweed-Jimenez, 22, of Melrose, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of tampering with a motor vehicle.
On January 13, John William Anderson, 45, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 13, Adam Robert Heaver, 31, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On January 13, Daniel Jerome Dols, 25, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On January 13, Thomas Richard Raines, 29, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On January 13, Marquise Alize Clasberry, 22, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Clearwater on a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 13, Shawn Conrad Tregoning, 30, of Becker, was arrested in Aitkin County on a Wright County warrant for mail theft violations.
On January 14, Taylor Ryan Brummer, 43, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Scott County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 14, Andrew Paul Hauer, 33, of Eagan, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 14, Nicholas Andrew Gallichant, 42, of New Brighton, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for drug violations.
On January 14, Gregory Haakon Olson, 39, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Ramsey County on Wright County and Hennepin County warrants for theft violations.
On January 14, Drew Timothy Nelson, 34, of Andover, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.
On January 14, Jeffery Dean McClay, 24, of St. Louis Park, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On January 14, Jordan Timothy Welch, 29, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 15, Samantha Ann Marie Scott, 31, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation and a Benton County warrant for 1stdegree burglary.
On January 15, Rogers Lamont Brown, 57, of Bloomington, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On January 15, Jamie Glen Fry, 29, of Minnetonka, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On January 16, Timothy Curtis Dunn, 34, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for fleeing law enforcement violations.
On January 16, Chase Harrison Vanderwal, 19, of Champlin, was arrested in Clearwater Township on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 16, Anthony Allen Fokken, 46, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of obstruction of legal process and an Aitkin County apprehension and detention order for domestic abuse.
On January 16, Larry Wayne Howland, 63, of Monticello, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 16, Steven Robert Keesling, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of theft and a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for robbery violations.
On January 16, Diane Marie Schee, 53, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On January 17, Therese Lynn Finken, 60, of Melrose, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of 1st degree DWI and ignition interlock violation.
On January 17, Adam John Morton, 38, of St. Francis, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order and a Wright County warrant for 5th degree assault violations.
On January 17, Kimberly Ann Nelson, 28, of Champlin, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 3rd degree DWI.
On January 17, Gunther Allen Olson, 23, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On January 17, Brent Michael Mead, 53, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
