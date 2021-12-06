On November 29, Joseph James Sufka, 36, of Clearwater, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree assault violations.
On November 29, Logan Timothy Sonenstahl, 20, of St. Michael, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 29, Aaron Michael Kapp, 25, of Ramsey, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 29, Hannah Lenore Mills, 27, of Ham Lake, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for pharmaceutical drug violations.
On November 29, Karla Susan Meredith, 35, of Kewaunee, WI, on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 30, Logan James Sweeter, 19, of Upsala, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree criminal damage to property violations.
On November 30, Jimmy Marvell Allen, 27, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 30, Jerry Duane Winters, 35, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for domestic assault, a Wright County warrant for violation of a no contact order and a Hennepin County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance.
On November 30, Jordan Ray Wissbroecker, 19, no permanent address, was arrested in Marysville Township on the charges of fleeing law enforcement and receiving stolen property.
On November 30, Gary Alden Kuchenmeister, 46, of Montrose, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On November 30, Nicole Amy Hoffman, 23, of Clearwater, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On November 30, Tyler William Stier, 34, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation and Scott County warrants for violation of orders for protection.
On December 1, Michael Thomas Killeen, 31, of Clearwater, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On December 1, Richard Joseph Janiak, 28, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 1, Edward Lee Miller, 36, of Pelham, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 1, Jacob David Denny, 31, of Carlos, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On December 1, Isiah Maurice Wright, 19, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and fleeing law enforcement.
On December 1, Tyler James LaFave, 28, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Benton County on Wright County warrants for 1st degree burglary and 5thdegree assault violations.
On December 1, Freddie LeRoy Scott, 59, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Ramsey County on the charges of 2nd degree burglary, 4th degree criminal damage to property and violation of a harassment restraining order.
On December 2, Edward Richard Washington, 40, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On December 2, Kevin Donald Nygaard, 57, of Litchfield, was arrested in Middleville Township on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On December 2, Lorenzo Prince Strauder, 24, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and weapon violations.
On December 2, Joseph Allen Black, 36, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On December 2, Kenneth Sa Rodriguez Zespedez, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for theft.
On December 2, Devin Scott Nelson, 40, of South Haven, was arrested in South Haven on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 3rd degree DWI.
On December 3, Aaron Daniel Nelson, 25, of Brooten, was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for check forgery violations.
On December 3, Grahm Mark Fletcher, 31, of Albertville, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On December 3, Jacob Anthony Montague, 30, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Anoka County on Wright County and Hennepin County warrants for theft.
On December 3, Joseph Lee Anderson, 43, of South Haven, was arrested in Southside Township on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for disorderly conduct, and the charge of interference with a 911 call.
On December 3, Irene Nafula Nyabando, 24, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of 2nd degree assault and domestic assault.
On December 3, Kameron Jackson Anderson, 24, of Waverly, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of driving after revocation inimical to public safety.
On December 3, Victor David Florell, 45, of Buffalo, was arrested in Monticello Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 3, Sabrina Renea Kanduth, 28, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 4, Blake Joseph Lorentz, 18, of Albertville, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On December 4, Robert Hall, 46, of St. Louis Park, was arrested in Delano on an Anoka County warrant for theft and a Hennepin County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On December 4, Cole Robert Gilbertson, 32, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 4, Richard Keith Lopez, 52, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rddegree DWI violations.
On December 5, Troy Michael Eaves, 55, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello Township on Hennepin County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 5, Bruce Justin Partridge, 37, of Bemidji, was arrested in Monticello Township on Beltrami warrants for 5th degree assault.
On December 5, Evan Lee Knollenberg, 28, of Loretto, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Hennepin County warrants for 1st degree DWI and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On December 5, Brino Antonio Gamboa, 36, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello Township on the charge of false information to law enforcement, a MN Department of Corrections warrant for motor vehicle theft and a Hennepin County warrant for fleeing law enforcement.
On December 5, Abram Zephaniah Rossow, 31, of Litchfield, was arrested in Meeker County on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 5, Derek Allen Nordhaus, 35, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On December 5, Kayla Marie Hauwiller, 22, of Annandale, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and DWI violations.
On December 6, Richard Evan Politte, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 6, Elijah Alan Foss, 42, of Maple Plain, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault by strangulation violations.
