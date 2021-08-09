On August 2, Felicia Amanda-Jo Boecker, 26, of North St. Paul, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On August 2, Francis Kollie, 21, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On August 2, Jeffrey Thomas Perin, 50, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for careless driving violations.
On August 2, Anthony Todd Robert Barton, 29, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On August 2, Casey Edward Klein, 35, of Champlin, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 2, Jason Daniel Guggenberger, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On August 2, David John Bemboom, 37, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On August 3, Nancy Karen Otteson, 67, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On August 3, David James Potratz, 36, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property violations.
On August 3, Ryan Patrick Connors, 56, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a Hennepin County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On August 3, Derek Doren Kuchenmeister, 44, of Montrose, was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for identity theft, receiving stolen property, domestic assault, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, violation of a no contact order, driving after revocation and theft, a Carver County warrant for false information to law enforcement and a McLeod County warrant for contempt of court.
On August 3, Xzorn Steven-Anthony Larson, 28, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On August 4, Carl Gregory Paumen, 36, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.
On August 4, David Robert Penner, 35, of New Brighton, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On August 4, Blake Evan Bryan, 27, of South Haven, was arrested in South Haven on the charge of 3rd degree burglary.
On August 4, Mark Andrew Boedigheimer, 55, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On August 4, Sarah Jean Pinke, 43, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On August 4, Jamie Glen Fry, 30, of Delano, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On August 5, Brandon Marquis Jones, 25, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Ramsey County warrant for fleeing law enforcement.
On August 5, Vincent James Tran, 22, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of domestic assault and violation of an order for protection.
On August 5, Kory Steven Loveland, 44, of Otsego, was arrested in Buffalo on a Hennepin County warrant for trespassing.
On August 5, Dustin John Schlagel, 38, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband into jail and a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for weapons violations.
On August 5, Jeremy Cromwell Phyle, 40, of Annandale, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat vioaltions.
On August 5, Nicholas Lewis Williams, 26, no permanent address, was arrested in Clearwater on the charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing and fugitive from justice.
On August 5, Lauren Nicole Auger-Newsome, 28, of Pine City, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County and Rice County warrants for theft.
On August 5, Anthony Allen Thulien, 21, of Mound, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrant for obstruction of legal process violations.
On August 5, Cory Allen Parson, 38, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charges of 1st degree burglary and domestic assault.
On August 5, Clayton Florian Buchberger, 40, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On August 5, Brook Marie Best, 41, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Annandale on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On August 5, Caneisha Lynn Fitch, 26, of Hutchinson, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On August 6, Tyrone Lavalle Hubbard, 48, of Buffalo, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for theft by check violations.
On August 6, Christopher David Brehm, 44, no permanent address, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for theft and driving after revocation violations.
On August 6, Andrew Michael Dmytruk, 27, of Dayton, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On August 6, Kristie Laureen Heger, 54, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On August 7, Brian Todd Haugen, 53, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On August 7, Tracy James Taylor, 60, of Elk River, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On August 8, Thomas Lyle Reinking, 25, of West Fargo, ND, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 8, Amber Christine Wieber, 36, of Lakeshore, was arrested in Corrina Township on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On August 8, Paul Andrew Karels, 56, of Big Lake, was arrested in Otsego, on a Wright County warrant for violation of harassment restraining order.
On August 8, Veronica Reed, 27, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for DWI violations.
On August 9, Chaunte Jimica Brown, 25, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement violations.
On August 9, Roc Davenier Adams, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Delano on the charges of 1st degree and 3rd degree burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle.
On August 9, Keon Elijah Pruitt, 18, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 1st degree burglary, and Hennepin County warrant for 1st degree burglary, theft, financial transaction card fraud, and a weapons violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.