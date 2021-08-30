Wright County Sheriff Activity Report for period ending August 30, 2021
On August 23, Tanja Aino Aho, 43, of Wayzata, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On August 23, Kenneth Loyd Billings, 33, of White Bear Lake, was arrested in Anoka County on Wright County, Dakota County, Isanti County, Scott County, Ramsey County and Washington County warrants for theft.
On August 23, Sean Philip Johnson, 37, of Annandale, was arrested in Southside Township on the charges of domestic assault by strangulation and interference with a 911 call.
On August 23, Danny K. Mead, 37, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On August 23, Alexander Robert Bethelsen, 29, of New Hope, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On August 23, Julie Ann Koerner, 42, of Corcoran, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On August 23, Donald Duane Shore, 36, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On August 23, Dillon Neal Lyrek, 29, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree criminal damage to property violations.
On August 23, Cedrick Scott Ince, 31, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for aiding an offender violation.
On August 24, Noel Jean-Dali Quinn, 24, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 24, Macdaniel Theodore Riley, 22, of Mound, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On August 24, Matthew Roy Hiljus, 35, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 2nd degree DWI and domestic assault.
On August 24, Eric Curtis Ritter, 41, of Buffalo, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 24, Megan Jean McEachern, 29, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for theft.
On August 24, Terry Lee Kalla, 61, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and violation of an order for protection.
On August 24, Marc Alan Demarais, 44, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On August 24, Joshua Curtis Baggenstos, 26, of Hutchinson, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charges of 5th degree and domestic assault.
On August 24, Douglas Roger Johnson, 53, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato Township on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On August 24, Dawn Love Foss, 42, of Blaine, was arrested in Middleville Township on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On August 24, William James Urbanski, 37, of Cottage Grove, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On August 24, Karen Sue Butcher, 44, of Hutchinson, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety vioaltions.
On August 24, Manuel Jesus Carchi, 49, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 1stdegree DWI violations.
On August 25, Jamia Lea Griffith, 43, no permanent address, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On August 25, Tyler James LaFave, 27, no permanent address, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree burglary violations.
On August 25, Noah Michael Simpson, 22, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On August 25, Gavin Michael Jacobson, 24, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On August 25, Molly Anna Schuler, 23, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On August 25, Ryan Christopher Young, 34, of St. Paul, was arrested in Montrose on a Ramsey County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On August 25, Andrew James Sebek, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On August 25, Terry Lamont Matthews, 50, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and a Wright County warrant for predatory offender violations.
On August 25, Joseph Verlay Thomas, 36, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On August 26, Taylor Ann Lehner, 27, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for a dangerous dog registration violation.
On August 26, Damien Robert Graham, 48, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On August 26, Jervonnie Higgins, 24, of Milwaukee, WI, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of domestic assault and a Wright County warrant for 4th degree criminal damage to property violation.
On August 26, Zachery Ryan Brostrom, 30, of Ramsey, was arrested in Otsego on an Aitkin County warrant for 4th degree DWI.
On August 27, Sarah Mae Capko, 42, of Waverly, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On August 27, Janine Renee Wester, 40, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 27, Sarah Kathryne Freed, 41, of Shakopee, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for drug violations.
On August 27, Picabo Alejandra Rodriquez, 21, of Annandale, was arrested in Albion Township on the charge of domestic assault and a Wright County warrant for disorderly conduct violations.
On August 27, Tyler Dee Jacobson, 31, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and weapon violations and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for aiding an offender violation.
On August 27, Sara Lynn Pope, 20, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On August 27, Eric Leonard Hilts, 38, of Cokato, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrant for criminal vehicular operation violations.
On August 28, Adolfo Morales Morales Nazario, 27, of Montrose, was arrested in Franklin Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 29, Austin Shane Hickman, 32, of Ramsey, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct.
On August 29, Donnacha Sean O’Connor, 48, of Carlos, was arrested in Albion Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On August 29, Joseph William Lindamood, 33, of Braham, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On August 29, Cory Steven Sund, 35, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On August 29, Samuel Adam Kinney, 18, of Ham Lake, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On August 29, Michael Robert Durbin, 56, of Monticello, was arrested in Corrina Township on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On August 29, Joshua Scott Baldwin, 31, of Swanville, was arrested in St. Michael on a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On August 30, Chakya Monee O’Neal, 19, of Moorhead, was arrested in Albertville on a Clay County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
