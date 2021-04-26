On April 19, Alexandra Rose Murphy, 29, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree burglary violations.
On April 19, William Joseph Daiker, 61, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI and a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On April 19, Andrew Arthur Johnson, 19, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 3rd degree and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 20, Gregory Earl Rudy, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 20, Jestin Gonzalez, 31, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On April 20, Roger James Bruneau, 66, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On April 20, Scott Alan Wallin, 56, of Anoka, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On April 21, Gordon Douglas Hocking, 52, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On April 21, Kevin Edward Gustafson, 32, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 21, Nycole Francis Jackson, 44, of St. Paul, was arrested in Yellow Medicine County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 21, Aaron Daniel Lynum, 34, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On April 22, Seth Adam Leonard, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 22, Abdiaziz Ahmed Abdi, 20, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for receiving stolen property and theft violations.
On April 22, Mary Elizabeth Dechaine, 39, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charges of 2nd degree DWI test refusal and child endangerment.
On April 22, Heather Lee Kuphal, 34, of Rockford, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and theft violations.
On April 22, Dillon Mikal Barrows, 27, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 22, David Michael Muhonen, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On April 23, William Paul Kersch, 29, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On April 23, Nickolas Ryan Loken, 28, of Monticello, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for simple robbery violations and a Sherburne County warrant for interference with a 911 call.
On April 23, Seth Nathaniel Gerrard, 39, of St. Paul, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and Hennepin County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On April 24, Adam Brian Kastner, 29, of Foley, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 2nddegree assault, criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm while under the influence.
On April 24, Alaina Lynn Miller, 33, of St. Paul, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and an Anoka County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 24, Christopher Lee Pray, 30, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Annandale on the charges of domestic assault and violation of an order for protection.
On April 24, Jordan James Johnson, 30, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 2nd degree assault, terroristic threats and carrying a pistol under the influence.
On April 24, Alyssa Renee Hill, 46, of St. Paul, was arrested in Monticello on a Dakota County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington County warrants for theft.
On April 25, Jessica Marie Martinez, 24, of Inver Grove Heights, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On April 25, Sergey James Somers, 30, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 25, Dylan James Ganske, 36, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
On April 25, Jamia Lea Griffith, no permanent address, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, theft and introduction of contraband into jail, a Hennepin County warrant for driving after cancellation and a Washington County warrant for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 25, William Bill Vincent, 19, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for aggravated 1st degree robbery violations.
On April 26, Paul Konnstine Kostenko, 34, of Gold Hill, OR, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.