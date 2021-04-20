On April 12, Amanda Irene Muchko, 30, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for possession of burglary tools and a Kandiyohi County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 12, Leslie Albert Davis, 56, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On April 12, Dylan James Ganske, 35, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on Wright County warrants for violation of an order for protection and 1st degree criminal damage to property violations.
On April 12, Ernest George Sorensen, 57, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On April 13, Zachary Michael Hirsch, 29, of Savage, was arrested in Clearwater Township on the charge of false information to law enforcement, a Dakota County warrant for check forgery and a Hennepin County warrant for 1st degree aggravated robbery.
On April 13, Thomas Robert Mueller, 56, of Minnetrista, was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On April 13, Ashley Rose Nelson, 28, of Saint Paul, was arrested in Goodhue County on Wright County, Mille Lacs County and Ramsey County warrants for theft, a Hennepin County warrant for financial transaction card fraud and a Kanabec County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On April 13, Sarah Elizabeth Burrington, 35, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a identity theft and an Anoka County warrant for theft.
On April 13, Benjamin Wayne Thielke, 33, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for aggravated harassment violations.
On April 14, Jordan Michael Linn, 29, of Foley, was arrested in Morrison County on Wright County warrants for theft and check forgery and Hennepin County and Wright County warrants for possession of counterfeit currency.
On April 14, Dillon Neil Lyrek, 28, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 14, Nathan Emery Leaf, 37, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On April 14, Andrew Mark Warn, 26, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree burglary violations.
On April 14, Steven Robert Keesling, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On April 15, Tomas Israel Acosta, 40, of St. Steven, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for driving after suspension violations.
On April 15, James Robert Hanson, 60, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and Wright County warrants for 3rd degree and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On April 15, Timothy Allen Hanson, 55, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 15, Teresa Joann Hanson, 59, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 15, Christopher Mathias Klein, 34, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford Township on a Wright County warrant for predatory offender registration violations.
On April 15, Luke Patrick McLane, 28, of Annandale, was arrested in Albion Township on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On April 15, Damien Robert Graham, 48, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 15, Key Bigg Johnson, 38, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th criminal sexual conduct violations.
On April 16, Markeis Chenier Roberts, 20, of Crystal, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 16, Syrena Sol Rodriguez, 25, of Owatonna, was arrested in Monticello on a Steele County warrant for disorderly conduct.
On April 16, Andrea Lynn Mitchell, 31, of Waverly, was arrested in Marysville Township on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 16, Perry John Bondhus, 53, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On April 16, Michael John Alexander, 45, of Rochester, was arrested in Otsego on an Isanti County warrant for theft.
On April 17, Adam Wiley Lynch, 28, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 3rd degree DWI and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 17, Alexander James Meneley, 27, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On April 17, Roxanne Marie Holm, 41, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of criminal vehicular operation and 2nd degree DWI.
On April 17, Amber Nicole Livingston, 35, of Elk River, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On April 18, Michael Kevin Johnson 35, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On April 18, Adam Lee Hoffmeister, 48, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
