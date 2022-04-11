On April 4th, Austin Steven Alama, 25, of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault.
On April 4th, Donald Victor Chatman, 52, of Mound was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On April 4th, Jonathan Thomas Dickson, 41, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On April 4th, Amanda Louise Graves, 42, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 4th, Harley Allen Hughes, 38, of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On April 4th, Steven Frank McKinley, 72, of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On April 4th, Tyler James Mickolichek, 32, of Hutchinson was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 1st Degree Controlled Substance/Sales.
On April 4th, Bon Ward Muelken, 31, of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 4th, Richard Anthony Penaz, 49, of Sandstone was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 4th, Tyler Robert Roering, 25, of Becker was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Stalking.
On April 4th, Noah Michael Simpson, 23, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 4th, Curtis Dion Perry Stanifer, 34, of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft by Swindle.
On April 4th, Christopher David Tiffany, 47, of Annandale was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 4th, William Bill Vincent, 20, of Maple Grove was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Simple Robbery.
On April 4th, Michael James Wick, 41, of Loretto was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 5th, Scott Joseph Charbonneau, 43, of St. Cloud was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On April 5th, Shannon Marie Duffy, 47, of Mound was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 1st Degree DWI.
On April 5th, Michelle Christine Fay, 29, of Otsego was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Violate a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On April 5th, Daniel Joseph McCulloch, 35, of Princeton was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 6th, Christopher Robin Baldwin, 45, of St. Michael was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On April 6th, George Harold Beilke, 64, of St. Cloud was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for Give Peace Officer False Name/DOB.
On April 6th, Steven Ray Hendricks Jr, 38, of Minneapolis was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 6th, Christopher William Heuer, 32, of Cokato was arrested in Waverly on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 6th, Michele Marie Kucera, 39, of Cokato was arrested in Waverly on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 6th, Andrew William Lindboe, 32, of Spring Park was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree Assault.
On April 6th, Daniel Marlyn Michael Jr, 51, of Palmer, AK was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 7th, Johanna Lindsay Hintze, 31, of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for Counterfeiting of Currency.
On April 7th, Joshua Thomas Moist, 38, of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for Violate Domestic Abuse/Order for Protection.
On April 7th, Tricia Lynn Pegues, 36, of Minneapolis was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On April 8th, Paul Michael Adams, 40, of Princeton was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 8th, Jeremy Darrell Jones, 34, of St. Paul was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On April 8th, Mollie Deane Kent, 36, of St. Cloud was arrested in St. Michael on a charge of Give Peace Officer False Name and a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 8th, Brady William Nelson, 37, of Elk River was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 8th, George Ogenche Obiri, 23, of St. Michael was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 8th, Kenneth Leroy Purinton, 51, of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On April 8th, Sarah Marie Dahn Schmidt, 42, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On April 8th, Justice Antonio Valentino, 27, of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Assault.
On April 8th, Samuel Lawrence Wilson, 31, of St. Cloud was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 9th, Matthew Patrick Delare, 49, of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On April 9th, Brandon Joseph Francen, 28, of Ham Lake was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 9th, Susan Ann Masterman, 39, of Dassel was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 9th, Bradley John Voss, 30, of White Bear Lake was arrested in Annandale on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On April 10th, David Marlyn Lind, 52, of Howard Lake was arrested in Silver Lake Township on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On April 10th, Brian Thomas Martin, 49, of Breezy Point was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 10th, Benjamin Anthony Montroy, 26 of St. Michael was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On April 10th, Eric Daniel Schoenhard, 52, of Dayton was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
