On May 18, Brandon Joseph Garcia, 19, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On May 18, Nicholas Robert Blue, 23, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property violations.
On May 18, Frank Richard Ford, 32, of St. Paul, was arrested in Clearwater on the charges of felon in possession of a firearm and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Ramsey County warrant for weapons violations.
On May 18, Jason Ward Sommerfeld, 43, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Stearns County warrant for terroristic threats.
On May 19, Daniel Shane Buschel, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On May 19, Sean Michael St. Denis, 36, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 3rd degree DWI and domestic assault.
On May 19, Michael Paul Hatrick, 38, of Cloquet, was arrested in St. Louis County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On May 19, Shado Don Brynestad, 38, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 19, Sara Jean Anderson, 33, of Hoffman, was arrested in Buffalo on Grant County warrants for financial transaction card fraud and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On May 19, Michelle Lynn Lundeen, 31, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On May 19, Jack Ambrose Allen, 38, of Evansdale, IA, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On May 20, John Cody Stratton, 35, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 20, Brad Jason Streets, 47, of Spring Lake Park, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of fleeing law enforcement.
On May 20, Megan Jean McEachern, 28, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On May 20, Gary Andrew Gueningsman, 61, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On May 20, Paul Gene Mesenbring, 54, no permanent address, was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On May 21, Matthew William Morse, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On May 21, Joseph Theodore Schram, 25, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charges of interference with a 911 call and domestic assault.
On May 21, Elias James Bresin, 37, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 21, Darren James Jones, 34, of Cokato, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On May 21, David Michael Welter, 57, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for terroristic threat violations.
On May 21, Blake Henry Schauf, 30, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of domestic assault.
On May 21, John Patrick Rhodes, 27, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Hennepin County warrant for fleeing law enforcement and a Washington County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On May 22, Juan Carlos Michael Buker, 39, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for Domestic Abuse Violate Order of Protection.
On May 22, Daniel Richard Bruchmann, 44, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On May 22, Ernest John Folley, 69, of Janesville, WI, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 1st degree DWI.
On May 23, Joel Wayne Foster, 53, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on a Dakota County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On May 23, Garrett James Vanzant, 22, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of Receiving Stolen Property.
On May 24, Emily Jo Lommen, 25, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On May 24, Kelsey Laurelle Bergsnev, 30, of Blaine, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Theft.
On May 24, Justin Samuel Schaden, 24, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On May 24, Staci Lynette Gudmunson, 32, of Cokato, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County Warrant for Interfere with Emergency Telephone and an Anoka County Warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On May 25, Gary Andrew Gueningsman, 61, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of Domestic Abuse Violate Order for Protection.
On May 25, Sean Marie Olson, 31, of St Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance and a Stearns County Warrant for Probation Violation.
On May 25, Darrin Stacey Jackson, 53, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree Assault.
On May 25, Amanda Maye Thompson, 31, of Dilworth, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County Warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.