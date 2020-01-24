On January 13, Bradley Dean Johnson, 49, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on a Lake of the Woods County warrant for 2nd degree DWI.
On January 13, Brian Patrick Hibbs, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 13, Jeremy Leo Melin, 40, of Waverly, was arrested in Clay County on a Wright County warrant for driving without a valid license violation.
On January 13, Jessica Mae Reese, 31, of Prior Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Scott County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 13, Frederick William Radiske, 44, of East Bethel, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary violations.
On January 13, David James Potratz, 35, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property and a Stearns County warrant for theft.
On January 13, Brandon Jay Harrington, 36, of Elk River, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 14, David Alan Glubke, 60, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 14, Calvin Thomas Portz, 22, of Delano, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On January 14, Norbert Allen Gruman, 57, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Buffalo on an Anoka County warrant for driving after revocation inimical to public safety.
On January 14, Rayna Jade Monster, 18, of Princeton, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for underage drinking and driving violations.
On January 14, Brandon Roger Lawrence Robillard, 22, of Grand Rapids, was arrested in Itasca County on a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On January 14, Henry Jesus Corrales, 28, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for stalking violations.
On January 14, Rodney Jerome Hinrichs, 38, of Becker, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 14, Jeremy Ryan Lund, 38, of South Haven, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for failure to register as a predatory offender.
On January 14, Nathan Earl Robb, 29, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 15, Chad Michael Formo, 43, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On January 15, Krystal Lindsey Andersen, 32, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Buffalo on an Anoka County warrant for reckless driving.
On January 15, Tasha Marie Wrolson, 24, of Willmar, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 15, Jacob Anthony Montague, 28, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 15, Justine Rose Sweeter, 22, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 15, Abigail Jean Schnettler, 27, of Alexandria, was arrested in Douglas County on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 15, Gabrielle Marcella Johnson, 19, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charges of 2nd and 4th degree assault and obstruction with force.
On January 15, John Charles Wagner, 35, of Plymouth, was arrested in Montrose on a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 15, Dallas Michelle Fischer, 41, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On January 16, Jennifer Ann Scott, 31, of Crosby, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 16, Marquise Laron Rolbiecki, 26, of Becker, was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On January 16, Lee Kenneth Topel, 36, no permanent address, was arrested in Montrose on Wright County warrants for domestic and 5th degree assaults, violations of an order for protection, fleeing law enforcement and a Carver County warrant for check forgery.
On January 16, Jenna Rose Oakden, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 16, Richard Duane Zobel, 51, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On January 16, Harmoni Jean Paumen, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Hennepin County warrant for 4th degree DWI.
On January 17, Nicole Marie Gruenke, 30, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and storing methamphetamine in the presence of a child violations.
On January 17, Brian Jay Carlson, 42, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of fleeing law enforcement, 3rd degree DWI test refusal and obstruction of legal process.
On January 17, Rondrineca Latoya Weigel, 24, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on a Hennepin County warrant for careless driving.
On January 17, Rachel Ann Moe, 43, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Victor Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 17, Daniel John Berndt, 25, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 17, Jordan Allen Flores, 25, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 17, Sydney Brianna Rhoades, 23, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On January 18, Colten Vaughn Weber, 28, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations and the charge of 1st degree criminal damage to property.
On January 19, Robert Leonard Molstad, 34, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 19, Matthew Steven Reichel, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of fleeing law enforcement.
On January 19, Craig Adam Shoemaker, 30, of Blaine, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 19, Amy Ann Miller, 48, of South Haven, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 20, Brandeis Jayde Olberg, 40, of Red Lake Falls, was arrested in Clearwater on a Red Lake County warrant for domestic assault.
There were 39 Property Damage Accidents, 6 Personal Injury Accidents, 1 Fatality Accident, No Hit and Run Accidents and 8 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 7 arrests for DWI, 8 Underage Consumption a
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.