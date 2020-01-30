On January 20, Kaylee Ann Johnson, 29, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On January 21, Jamia Lea Griffith, 42, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a St. Louis County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 21, Rachael Howard Robinson, 25, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Washington County warrant for theft.
On January 21, Justin Lawrence Stotko, 37, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for driving after revocation violations.
On January 21, Tyler Gene Schablin, 30, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of theft.
On January 21, Matthew Milton Miller, 36, of St. Paul, was arrested in Buffalo on a Ramsey County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On January 21, Davion Masson Allyn, 19, of Chaska, was arrested in Buffalo on an Anoka County warrant for theft.
On January 21, Frank Charles Ford, 36, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Buffalo on a Benton County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 21, Reed Allen Clark, 32, of Royalton, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary violations.
On January 21, Roy Rayis Lovelace, 27, of Bena, was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 21, Alyssa Marie Cook, 28, of Red Lake, was arrested in Monticello on Hennepin County warrants for theft, false information to law enforcement and drug violations.
On January 21, Casie Lynn Jordan, 34, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charges of malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault.
On January 22, Keith Brandon Ostwald, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Mille Lacs County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On January 22, William Kenneth Saarela, 40, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 22, Daniel Shane Buschel, 39, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 3rd degree DWI refusal to test and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety violations.
On January 22, Jeremy Lance Jackson, 43, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for violations of an order for protection.
On January 22, Darrin James Christensen, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order and a Hennepin County warrant for drug violations.
On January 22, Gary Lee Kies, 56, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On January 23, Tyler Joel Fuhol, 30, of Stanchfield, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County and Isanti County warrants for criminal damage to property violations.
On January 23, Meghann Alice Meyer, 27, of Princeton, was arrested in Waverly on Wright County warrants for violation of no contact orders.
On January 23, William Eugene Miles Anttila, 29, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for a drug violation and a Crow Wing County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 23, Rachel Marie Taylor, 36, of Mounds View, was arrested in Buffalo on a Hennepin County warrant for false information to law enforcement and Ramsey County warrants for possession of burglary tools and financial transaction card fraud.
On January 23, David Willis Seigler, 64, of Menomonie, WI, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 23, Angela Ann Ostwald, 47, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for terroristic threat violations.
On January 23, Vergin Lachuna Kitchen, 45, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On January 23, Williams James Gurneau, 43, of Red Lake, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On January 23, Christopher Lee Adams, 43, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 23, Mitchell Matthew Gott, 23, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 1st degree criminal damage to property violations.
On January 24, Michael Brian Erlitz, 20, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 24, Carlos Douglas Cain, 28, of Baxter, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree burglary violations.
On January 24, Robert Wayne Giller, 38, of St. Paul, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for theft.
On January 24, Miranda Lyn Carlson, 20, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 24, Fuecheng Xiong Yang, 23, of St. Paul, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 24, Samantha Jen Burr, 30, of Isle, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for drug violations, a Crow Wing County warrant for possession of shoplifting gear and a Mille Lacs County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On January 24, Steven Michael Everett, 35, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 24, Dain Bradley Barrett, 50 of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of theft.
On January 24, Jeremy Vernon Remley, 38, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On January 24, Michael David Goehring, 50, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 25, Daniel Allan Nesdahl, 47, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for stalking.
On January 25, Dustan Wayne Barfknecht, 36, of Maple Lake, was arrested Clearwater Township on a Wright County warrant for obstruction of legal process.
On January 25, Steven Andrew Terrell, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and obstruction of legal process.
On January 25, Thomas Patrick McEachern, 53, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 4th degree DWI violations.
On January 25, Kristi Lyn McEachern, 47, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On January 25, Brian Eugene Barfnecht, 55, of Waverly, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 25, Ryan Scott Montreuil, 28, of Loretto, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 3rd degree DWI.
On January 26, Jesus Jose Nunez Cortez, 39, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 26, Joshua Tyler Hanson, 29, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 26, Klava Joy Foreman, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Waseca County warrant for 3rd degree burglary.
On January 26, Liam Nicholas O’Sell, 24, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation violations.
On January 26, Cameron Joseph Mogensen, 21, of Lester Prairie, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrant for disorderly conduct violations.
On January 27, James Thomas Martin, 33, of St. Paul, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
There were 29 Property Damage Accidents, 6 Personal Injury Accidents, 2 Hit and Run Accidents and 1 Car Deer Accident.
There were 5 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, 2 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 134 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
