Wright County Highway Department
The Wright County Board approved a 0.5 percent Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) for transportation projects in 2017 to help cover the transportation funding gap for transportation. The current LOST authorization expires at the end of December 2022. Without the revenue from the LOST, the county will face a transportation funding gap of almost $10 million per year (as identified in the 2019 Wright County Long-Range Transportation Plan).
Wright County has used LOST revenues to help fund eight highway projects since 2017. If the LOST is extended the revenue would help fund more than 30 highway projects in the future, ensuring that Wright County highways are able to handle local, commuter, business, and agricultural needs in one of the top population growth counties in the state.
The 0.5 percent tax on non-essential purchases means that a nickel for every $10 spent goes towards these important transportation projects.
The University of Minnesota Extension Office completed a study in March 2020 that determined that about 25 percent of the LOST revenue was generated from non-county residents that came to Wright County for purchases that contributed $1.7 million in revenue. The study estimated that each Wright County resident contributed about $38.73 on average in 2018 that raised $5.2 million.
Please provide your input and feedback to the County Board to let them know what you think about extending the Local Option Sales Tax for Transportation.
See below for the upcoming opportunities to provide feedback at the Virtual Online Open House link: https://wrightlost-wsbeng.hub.arcgis.com/
