On Tuesday, May 26, the Wright County Highway Department will begin its annual roadside spraying/vegetation management program along all Wright County highways to remove unwanted brush and noxious weeds. Because the spraying is done with herbicides, some residents opt to do their own removal of weeds and brush in the right of way that connects to their property.

The highway department has issued a press release laying out the steps that are required for residents to notify the department if they don’t want spraying done next to their property.

