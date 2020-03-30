Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic the Highway Department will be implementing the following procedures beginning Monday, March 30, 2020. These procedures have been put in place to protect both the public and county employees in following the direction given by the Governor and the County Board. The following procedures will remain in place until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but appreciate your understanding of the importance of these temporary measures as we continue to provide our service to you.
1. Highway Department Building will be closed to the public, except by appointment only, for office services. To make an appointment, please contact the Highway Department Front Office at 763-682-7383.
2. Highway Department Office Services will continue uninterrupted but will occur via telephone and/or online. This includes issuing Right-of-Way Permits, Access Permits, etc.
3. Highway Department public safety services will continue uninterrupted and includes maintenance of the county highway system, maintenance of highway system signs, and maintenance of all county vehicles that provide essential services.
4. Highway Department Engineering and Construction Administration services will continue uninterrupted to deliver the 2020 Construction Improvement Program that includes major projects in Albertville (CSAH 19/38); Otsego (CSAH 39); Delano (CSAH 30); and County-wide Pavement Preservation & Seal Coating improvements at various locations. 2020 Construction Program information and link to a map can be found via the following link: http://www.co.wright.mn.us/924/2020-Construction-Projects
Please click on the Highway Department website for access to online permit forms and other information at the following link: http://www.co.wright.mn.us/189/Highway
You can also call the Highway Department at 763-682-7383 for additional information or for any questions you may have.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.