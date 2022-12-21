Wright County Health and Human Services spread holiday cheer through the annual Child Foster Care Holiday Party. There were 17 families who attended the party on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Huikko’s Event Center in Buffalo. Santa made a special trip to the party and took pictures and delivered presents to 90 children.

The party is made possible by the support and donations from our Wright County communities.  Wright County Health and Human Services would like to thank Huikko’s Event Center, Buffalo Orchestra members, Friends 4 a Cause, The Forgotten Initiative, Annandale Heartland E-Free Church, and Santa’s helper Commissioner Mark Daleiden.

