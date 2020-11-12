Wright County Public Health has released its weekly COVID-19 dashboard, which mirrors the results statewide in record-setting surges in numbers of confirmed cases and deaths.
Positive cases of COVID-19 in Wright County exploded this week, shattering existing weekly highs in case counts – with 1,083 new cases reported this week. Prior to the release of the Oct. 29 dashboard, the single-week high for positive COVID-19 cases was 215. On Oct. 29, that number jumped to 397. The Nov. 5 dashboard reported 626 new confirmed cases and this week’s total of 1,083 was an increase of 73 percent over the previous weekly high.
One painful statistic that stood out was that nine Wright County residents died in the last seven days that were attributed to COVID. In addition, single-week highs were reported in hospitalizations (22) and cases requiring patients to be admitted intensive care unit (6).
The county’s revised totals as of Nov. 12 are 4,440 confirmed cases, 205 cases that required hospitalization, 36 cases that required patients to be in the ICU and 25 deaths.
