The Wright County Fair Board has been monitoring the current conditions and information concerning the Covid-19 virus. Both the virus threat and the reaction by government to the threat have created major considerations that all large events are having to work through.
The Board has considered the data from all sources and acknowledges the many differing opinions of the scientific and medical communities. Conversations have been had with many of our partners and supporting agencies.
Many county fairs as well as the state fair have reached the conclusion that adhering to the CDC guidelines and executive orders would be a major challenge for any event of our size. Obtaining the required supplies and PPE to equip and train the staff and assure we could meet the requirements would also be a challenge. Requiring all staff and volunteers to properly wear the PPE and go through the processes necessary to keep everyone safe and meet the regulations would increase the difficulty of their assigned tasks.
The events and interactions that make county fairs the highlight of many people’s summers would be greatly different if not impossible for the fairs to provide. Limiting numbers, social distancing, requiring face masks, possibly opening without carnivals and youth participation would create an environment that would not look anything like the fairs we normally attend and enjoy.
In addition to the above considerations, obtaining security for the fair would likely not be possible through normal law enforcement agencies. Finding the additional staff and volunteers to operate the fair under these conditions would likely prove to not be possible.
All fairs operate on thin budgets and opening in an environment of reduced attendance and availability of events and attractions would not be a sound business or financial decision and could greatly affect the ability to provide a quality fair in the future.
The 2020 fair was to be the 150th Wright County Fair. The Fair Board has planned a celebration that would add many events and attractions to the fair schedule.
Considering the above facts, opening the fair would not live up to the standards we envision for the Wright County Fair, especially for the planned 150th fair celebration.
The Fair Board has made a difficult but calculated decision in the best interest of attendee safety and enjoyment, safety and comfort of employees, exhibitors, vendors, and volunteers, as well as the financial wellbeing of the Fair and to avoid risking fines and penalties to the Fair and possibly Wright County taxpayers to postpone the 2020 Wright County Fair along with celebration of the 150th Wright County Fair to July 21-25, 2021.
In addition, the Wright County Fairgrounds is closed to any other events that cannot produce a plan to conform to the requirements in effect at the time of the event.
The board is undertaking many improvement projects this summer and are already making plans to come back stronger and better in 2021 and look forward to welcoming everyone back as we celebrate the 150th Wright County Fair.
We understand that many are affected by this decision. We will work with Wright County 4-H to assure the 4-H members can exhibit their projects by providing facilities as needed.
We encourage everyone to support our local businesses, especially those who are so generous with sponsoring and advertising with our fair. The local businesses need all our support right now, so please consider patronizing them to substitute for family fun as most of the large summer events are being cancelled across the state.
