REPORT OF THE WRIGHT COUNTY ATTORNEY Brian Lutes
Sentenced by the Wright County Court
Galka, Olek Douglas, age 28, of DELANO, sentenced on 03/31/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 24 days and Remain/Reinstate on Probation on prior terms and conditions.
Grunenwald, Kyle Joseph, age 43, of HANSKA, sentenced on 03/31/23 for (1) Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to confinement 200 days.
Gustavson, Daniel John, age 39, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 04/03/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to a stay of imposition, confinement 88 days, probation 2 years supervised.
Jimenez, Joel Rojas, age 30, of BROOKLYN CENTER, sentenced on 04/04/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 365 days, 363 days stayed for 1 year, probation 4 years supervised, fine 300.00.
Jochum, Thomas James, age 32, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 04/04/23 for (1) Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death to confinement 90 days, 88 days stayed for 1 year, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00.
Johnson, Mark Brian, age 68, of DELANO, sentenced on 04/04/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - M to confinement 365 days, 363 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 2 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 450.00.
Johnson, Mark Brian, age 68, of DELANO, sentenced on 04/04/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 365 days 350 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 8 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 450.00.
Kaiser, Tyler David, age 27, of DASSEL, sentenced on 04/06/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Criminal Vehicular Operation - Bodily Harm - Under Influence Alcohol to confinement 5 days and Remain/Reinstate on Probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Lindahl, James Clifford, age 55, of ROCKFORD, sentenced on 03/31/23 for (1) Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin to confinement 90 days. probation 5 years supervised credit for time served 4 days.
Morse, Matthew William, age 45, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 04/06/23 for (1) Drugs - 1st Degree - Possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine to a stay of imposition, confinement 125 months, stayed for 10 years, probation 10 years supervised; (2) Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Conviction
or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence to confinement 60 months, stayed for 10 years, probation 10 years supervised.
Morse, Matthew William, age 45, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 04/06/23 for (1) Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin to confinement 51 months, stayed for 10 years, probation 10 years supervised.
Poppen, Richard Edward, age 38, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 04/03/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol and; (2) Mail Theft-Knowingly Obtained Illegally; Receives, Possesses, Transfers, Buys, Conceals to confinement 90 days, Remain/Reinstate on Probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Scott, Jennifer Ann, age 34, of CROSBY, sentenced on 04/03/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to a stay of imposition, confinement 259 days, probation 5 years supervised days.
