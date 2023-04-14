Barnes, Havard Clarence, age 45, of HIBBING, sentenced on 04/10/23 for (1) Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - within 10 years of previous conviction to confinement 365 days 349 days stayed for 2 years probation, fine 500.00.

Foreman, Klava Joy, age 31, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 04/13/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Domestic Abuse; Violates order for protection w/in 10 years of previous conviction to confinement 90 days.

Hanson, Krystal Anne, age 53, of HOWARD LAKE, sentenced on 04/11/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 39 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Jordan, Ross Norman, age 41, of CLEARWATER, sentenced on 04/12/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate w/in 10 yrs of prev domestic violence conviction/adjudication to confinement 120 days.

 

Ojalehto, Matthew Richard, age 31, of ROCKFORD, sentenced on 04/12/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 4 days and Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Potvin, Mark David, age 65, of SQUAW LAKE, sentenced on 04/10/23 for (1) Negligent Storage Firearms- Loaded-Child Can Access and sentenced to confinement 90 days, stayed for 1 year probation, fine 50.00.

 

Thill, Evan Powers, age 28, of DELANO, sentenced on 04/10/23 for (1) Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess - 3 grams or more heroin to a stay of imposition, confinement 90 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 300.00.

