Baldwin, Christopher Robin, age 46, of SAINT MICHAEL, sentenced on 03/29/23 for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions to confinement 24 months.

Barth, Taylor Hill, age 30, of HOWARD LAKE, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Receiving Stolen Property to confinement 24 months, stayed for 3 years, must serve 57 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 200.00.

Case, Brittney Lynn, age 23, of BRAINERD, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to a stay of imposition, confinement 60 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 50.00; (2) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance to confinement 42 days.

Cavalier, Jessica Lynn, age 34, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 03/29/23 for (1) Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death to confinement 90 days, 88 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 2 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00.

Ceccoli, Casandra May, age 42, of ELLENDALE, sentenced on 03/30/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 365 days, 355 days stayed for 4 years, must serve 10 days, probation 4 years supervised, fine 50.00.

Dahlheimer, Shannon Leslie, age 38, of WILLMAR, sentenced on 03/28/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Identity Theft-Transfers/Possesses/Uses Identity of Other Person to confinement 13 months.

Fondurulia, Jaecub Brian Mark, age 23, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree Old to a stay of imposition, confinement 90 days, probation 25 years supervised, fine 300.00.

Fry, Jamie Glen, age 32, of CRYSTAL, sentenced on 03/29/23 for (1) Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to confinement 17 months.

Fry, Jamie Glen, age 32, of CRYSTAL, sentenced on 03/29/23 for (1) Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation- inimical to public safety to confinement 365 days.

Gil Gutierrez, Jonathan, age 20, of HOWARD LAKE, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer to confinement 365 days, 259 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 6 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 100.00.

Graham, Brittney Shanta, age 33, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 03/28/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to confinement 2 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Gravelle, Junell Christine, age 38, of WATERTOWN, sentenced on 03/27/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 33 days.

Grussing, Garrett Edmund, age 21, of EDEN PRAIRIE, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to a stay of imposition, confinement 2 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 300.00.

Hanson, Derek Jacob, age 33, of COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 45 days, probation 2 years supervised.

Hanson, Derek Jacob, age 33, of COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, sentenced on 03/28/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 45 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Hanson, Michael Jay, age 50, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor; (2) Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor; (3) Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor to confinement 90 days, 83 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 7 days, probation 2 years supervised0, fine 100.00.

Imgrund, Nicole Brittany, age 32, of WANAMINGO, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to a stay of imposition, confinement 10 days, probation 3 years supervised.

Loken, Nickolas Ryan, age 30, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 03/28/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions to confinement 57 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Luesse, Chell Christopher, age 63, of SAINT BONIFACIUS, sentenced on 03/29/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 40 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Mitchell, Richard Allen, age 29, of COKATO, sentenced on 03/28/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 30 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

Motyl, Jonathan Gerald, age 41, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 03/27/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 365 days.

Newton, Megan Rose, age 41, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 03/29/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 6 Grams or More Cocaine/Heroin/Meth to confinement 5 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.

 

Polak, Shea Jonathan, age 35, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 03/29/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 31 days.

