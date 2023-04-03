Baldwin, Christopher Robin, age 46, of SAINT MICHAEL, sentenced on 03/29/23 for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions to confinement 24 months.
Barth, Taylor Hill, age 30, of HOWARD LAKE, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Receiving Stolen Property to confinement 24 months, stayed for 3 years, must serve 57 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 200.00.
Case, Brittney Lynn, age 23, of BRAINERD, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to a stay of imposition, confinement 60 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 50.00; (2) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance to confinement 42 days.
Cavalier, Jessica Lynn, age 34, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 03/29/23 for (1) Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death to confinement 90 days, 88 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 2 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00.
Ceccoli, Casandra May, age 42, of ELLENDALE, sentenced on 03/30/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 365 days, 355 days stayed for 4 years, must serve 10 days, probation 4 years supervised, fine 50.00.
Dahlheimer, Shannon Leslie, age 38, of WILLMAR, sentenced on 03/28/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Identity Theft-Transfers/Possesses/Uses Identity of Other Person to confinement 13 months.
Fondurulia, Jaecub Brian Mark, age 23, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree Old to a stay of imposition, confinement 90 days, probation 25 years supervised, fine 300.00.
Fry, Jamie Glen, age 32, of CRYSTAL, sentenced on 03/29/23 for (1) Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to confinement 17 months.
Fry, Jamie Glen, age 32, of CRYSTAL, sentenced on 03/29/23 for (1) Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation- inimical to public safety to confinement 365 days.
Gil Gutierrez, Jonathan, age 20, of HOWARD LAKE, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer to confinement 365 days, 259 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 6 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 100.00.
Graham, Brittney Shanta, age 33, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 03/28/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to confinement 2 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
1 of 4
Gravelle, Junell Christine, age 38, of WATERTOWN, sentenced on 03/27/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 33 days.
Grussing, Garrett Edmund, age 21, of EDEN PRAIRIE, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to a stay of imposition, confinement 2 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 300.00.
Hanson, Derek Jacob, age 33, of COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 45 days, probation 2 years supervised.
Hanson, Derek Jacob, age 33, of COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, sentenced on 03/28/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 45 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Hanson, Michael Jay, age 50, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor; (2) Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor; (3) Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor to confinement 90 days, 83 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 7 days, probation 2 years supervised0, fine 100.00.
Imgrund, Nicole Brittany, age 32, of WANAMINGO, sentenced on 03/28/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to a stay of imposition, confinement 10 days, probation 3 years supervised.
Loken, Nickolas Ryan, age 30, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 03/28/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions to confinement 57 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Luesse, Chell Christopher, age 63, of SAINT BONIFACIUS, sentenced on 03/29/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 40 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Mitchell, Richard Allen, age 29, of COKATO, sentenced on 03/28/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to confinement 30 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Motyl, Jonathan Gerald, age 41, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 03/27/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 365 days.
Newton, Megan Rose, age 41, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 03/29/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 6 Grams or More Cocaine/Heroin/Meth to confinement 5 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Polak, Shea Jonathan, age 35, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 03/29/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 31 days.
2 of 4
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.