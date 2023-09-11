Ascheman, Courtnee Alea, age 32, of BENSON, sentenced on 08/31/23 for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 364 days jail, 359 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 5 days, fine 100.00.
Athey, Brittany Lena Jean, age 34, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 09/06/23 for Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another to 90 days jail, 68 days stayed on 1 year probation, must serve 22 days, fine 50.00.
Bicondova, Joe Allen, age 27, of COKATO, sentenced on 09/06/23 for Domestic Assault-Felony to 26 months prison.
Bixby, Jordan Jeremiah, age 24, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 08/31/23 for Possess Pornographic Work; Prior conviction or adjudication to commit for 36 months, stay of execution, 4 years’ probation, 30 days jail.
Boon, Ryan Joseph, age 47, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 08/31/23 for Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Previous Felony Conviction to 180 days jail, fine 100.00.
Brown, Benjamin Howard, age 35, of HOWARD LAKE, sentenced on 09/05/23 for Probation Violation for Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to 14 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Burke, Ermaine Lewis, age 34, of REDWOOD FALLS, sentenced on 09/01/23 for Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to 18 months prison.
Gunderson, Scott Andrew, age 43, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 09/06/23 for Assault-5th Deg-2/More Prev Convict in 3 years to commit for 18 months, stay of execution, 5 years’ probation, 120 days jail, fine 50.00.
Hall, Edward Michael, age 40, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 09/07/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 334 stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 30 days, fine 200.00.
James, Marviell Ji'col-Quyntor, age 22, of BROOKLYN CENTER, sentenced on 09/06/23 for Probation Violation for Identity Theft-Transfers/Possesses/Uses Identity of Other Person to 21 days jail and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Johnson, Matthew Allen, age 22, of CHAMPLIN, sentenced on 08/31/23 for Distribute via Electronic Communication Material that Relates/Describes Sexual Conduct to a Child to 364 days jail, 354 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 10 days.
Kent, Jacob Joseph, age 38, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 09/06/23 for Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to 364 days jail, 359 days stayed on 1 year probation, must serve 6 days, fine 100.00.
Kuphal, Brandon Michael, age 35, of ROCKFORD, sentenced on 09/06/23 for Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to stay of imposition, 3 years’ probation, fine 50.00.
Lamere, Lindsay Kay, age 36, of ROGERS, sentenced on 09/07/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 361 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 3 days, fine 200.00.
Marthaler, Jeffrey Allen, age 44, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 09/06/23 for Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person to 364 days jail, 360 days stayed on 1 year probation, must serve 4 days.
Melchior, Ryan Scott, age 36, of SAINT MICHAEL, sentenced on 09/01/23 for Probation Violation for Domestic Assault-Felony to 15 months prison.
Melchior, Ryan Scott, age 36, of SAINT MICHAEL, sentenced on 09/01/23 for Probation Violation for Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions to 18 months prison.
Melchior, Ryan Scott, age 36, of SAINT MICHAEL, sentenced on 09/01/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions to 21 months prison.
Nelson, Daniel Scott, age 38, of MADISON, sentenced on 09/06/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance to commit for 36 months, stay of execution, 5 years’ probation, 85 days jail, fine 100.00.
Nestor Martinez, Nehemias, age 38, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 08/31/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol to 364 days jail, 314 days stayed on 4 years’ probation, must serve 50 days.
Roelike, Mark Steven, age 41, of COKATO, sentenced on 09/05/23 for Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation to 364 days jail, 409 days’ probation.
Schesvold, Jordan Michael, age 30, NO PERMANENT ADDRESS, sentenced on 09/05/23 for Probation Violation for Violent Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk to 180 days jail.
Scott-Pantze, Chealsie Ann Laree, age 31, of MILACA, sentenced on 08/31/23 for Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check to stay of imposition, 3 years’ probation, 75 days jail, fine 200.00.
Stewart, Deborah Germain, age 52, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 09/07/23 for Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours to 364 days jail, 363 days stayed on 2 years’ probation, must serve 1 day, fine 200.00, 32 hours of community work service.
