Over the last few weeks COVID-19 cases have continued to rise throughout the state of Minnesota, including Wright County. Latest estimates show that 75% of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are the Delta variant. Data suggest the Delta variant is different than past versions of the virus and spreads about twice as easily from one person to another. Per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID Data Tracker, Wright County has recently moved into experiencing substantial community spread. The CDC uses two different data points to determine level of community transmission:
1. Total number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over the last seven days
2. Percent of positive tests over the last seven days
It is quite possible that the level of community spread may vary week to week. The changing levels of community spread, if that occurs, will impact the recommendations for a county in how to respond appropriately. How will it impact you? Local businesses may encourage/require customers to mask up when shopping and may require employees to wear a mask. We understand that changing recommendations may cause confusion. Please remember the recommendations are put in place to protect you and may change based on the latest data available. Our patience and understanding during this time will go a long way in making the best out of this situation.
In areas of substantial and/or high community spread, both the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recommend that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in public indoor settings. Fully vaccinated people may choose to wear a mask in any situation where it feels needed, regardless of whether others around them are masked.
Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated are the two best preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant. Masking is an additional layer of protection for our ourselves and others. We hope residents will be respectful of one another and support each other as we continue to do our best to deal with this virus.
If you or a family member/friend has not been vaccinated yet, now is the time. The state just announced a $100 incentive available to those who get their first dose between July 30th and August 15th!
Vaccines are doing their job. Unvaccinated persons account for most new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. Recent data shows that ‘breakthrough cases’ in people who are fully vaccinated are extremely rare, less than 1%. For those who do get COVID-19 once they are vaccinated, the likelihood of being hospitalized is less than 1%.
As of August 3rd, 56.7% of Wright County Residents 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. Vaccinations among our younger eligible residents continue to be low, while many of our residents over 50 have received at least one dose. In the last couple weeks, we have seen an increase in residents choosing to get vaccinated, which is likely due to school starting soon and the growing concern around the Delta variant.
The more people who are vaccinated, the better chance we have at stopping the spread of this virus and preventing new variants from emerging. Vaccination is the best way to protect you, your family, and your community. There are several places throughout Wright County where you can get vaccinated. Check out the Vaccine Connector for locations.
