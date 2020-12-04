Adams, Christopher Lee, age 44, of Albertville, sentenced on 11/18/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, complete a driving with care program and follow all recommendations, have no same or similar violations.
Anderson, Jeremy Lee, age 31, of Plymouth, sentenced on 11/13/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, attend MADD Panel and provide proof of completion, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, submit to probable cause testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Boedigheimer, Mark Andrew, age 54, of St. Michael, sentenced on 11/13/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 361 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, complete chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, serve 45 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Brink, Chad Allan, age 49, of Hanover, sentenced on 11/25/20 for Misdemeanor Dangerous Weapons-Recklessly Handle or Use to 90 days jail; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, continue therapy and follow all recommendations, complete 16 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Davis, Leslie Albert, age 56, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 12/01/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 2 days jail.
Essert, Steven Richard, age 61, of Rockford, sentenced on 11/17/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $400 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $400 fine plus surcharges, follow all recommendations from MADD Panel and chemical dependency assessment, submit to probable cause testing, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hampton, Troy Thomas, age 48, of St. Michael, sentenced on 12/02/20 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 80 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no contact with victim, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Haugen, Brandon Michael, age 31, of Delano, sentenced on 11/23/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 362 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Klatke, Richard Allen, age 57, of Loretto, sentenced on 11/18/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, submit to probable cause testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Larson, Tara Lynn, age 24, of Blaine, sentenced on 11/30/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 54 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Luesse, Chell Christopher, age 61, of St. Bonifacius, sentenced on 11/17/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 350 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 15 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, provide verification of completed driving program, attend a support group and verify attendance, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Nicolas, Samuel Cabildo, Jr., age 41, of Brainerd, sentenced on 11/25/20 for Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 90 days jail, $15 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $15 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Niesen, Maxwell Harley, age 28, of Watertown, sentenced on 11/25/20 for Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property to 90 days jail.
Rohde, David Lynn, age 64, of Zimmerman, sentenced on 11/19/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days, $800 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sarkinen, Samuel Donald Eevert, age 21, of Elk River, sentenced on 11/20/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days, $900 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, remain medically compliant, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Schnieder, Christine Louise, age 62, of Annandale, sentenced on 11/25/20 for Probation Violations for Burglary in the Fourth Degree to 7 days jail.
Staples, Jeffory David, age 68, of Maple Grove, sentenced on 11/13/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, serve 10 days on electronic home monitoring, complete 80 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Stiller, Kody Lee, age 27, of Rice, sentenced on 11/25/20 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, pay $85 surcharges.
Stiller, Matthew Alan, age 21, of St. Paul, sentenced on 12/03/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property to 365 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to one year and one day prison. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail.
Tadych, William Phillip, age 38, of St. Michael, sentenced on 11/30/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $500 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, write a letter of apology as approved by probation agent, serve 10 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Thelen, Teresa Marie, age 37, of Annandale, sentenced on 11/18/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $85 surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, cooperate with mental health recommendations, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Valdivia Campos, Luis Enrique, age 28, of Omaha, Nebraska, sentenced on 11/25/20 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 26 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Vanzant, Garrett James, age 23, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/20/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Purchasing Alcohol for Minors to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 353 days, $2,900 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 12 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wilson, Ryan Converse, age 36, of Buffalo, sentenced on 11/25/20 for Disorderly Conduct to $300 fine plus surcharges.
