Sentencings by the Wright County Court
For the Week February 22, 2021
Barber, Ryan Thomas, age 43, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 02/23/21 for Misdemeanor Issuance of Worthless Checks to 90 days jail, pay restitution.
Bottomley, Linda Diane, age 62, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 02/22/21 for Felony Failure to Register as a Sex Offender to a stay of execution for two years on conditions of probation, register as a predatory offender, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Bresin, Elias James, age 37, of St. Michael, sentenced on 02/18/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, follow above conditions.
Brookins, Jakari Aaron, age 24, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 02/18/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 38 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Fink, Michael Lane, age 30, of Otsego, sentenced on 02/16/21 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 69 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 21 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, complete cognitive skill training, obtain permission before leaving the state, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent have no same or similar violations.
Hubbs, Austin Lyle, age 23, of Champlin, sentenced on 02/12/21 for Misdemeanor Careless Driving to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program, no drinking and driving, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Johnson, Joel Raymond, age 54, of Monticello, sentenced on 02/23/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 275 days, $2,700 stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, stay out of establishments where alcohol is primary means of business, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kennedy, Ruby Lynn, age 44, of Clear Lake, sentenced on 02/18/21 for Felony First Degree DWI to a stay of execution for seven years on conditions of probation, serve 180 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, follow all recommendations of counseling center, attend a support group and verify attendance, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, stay out of establishments where alcohol is primary means of business, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring and up to an additional 30 days at discretion of probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lao, Keng, age 57, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/19/21 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 89 days $800 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete 12 hours community work service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Marx, Randy Leroy, age 57, of Anoka, sentenced on 02/18/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 322 days jail.
McEachern, Megan Jean, age 29, of Elk River, sentenced on 02/18/21 for Probation Violations for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 13 days jail.
Rien, Melissa Angela Chandu, age 39, of Cokato, sentenced on 02/23/21 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail; 365 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sweeter, Justine Rose, age 23, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 02/18/21 for Probation Violations for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 85 days jail.
Vaughn, Mark Anthony, age 44, of St. Paul, sentenced on 02/18/21 for Felony Identity Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Waxlax, Tara Christine, age 37, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 02/18/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, stay out of Monticello Walmart, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wrona, Jordan Lee, age 29, of Monticello, sentenced on 02/16/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 360 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, complete cognitive skill training, have no same or similar violations.
