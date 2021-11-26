Wright County Court Sentencings: Week ending Nov. 26, 2021

Abdi, Abdiaziz Mohamed, age 25, of Bloomington, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Misdemeanor Theft to 30 days jail, $50 fine; 30 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, have no same or similar violations.
Anderson, Nicole Caprice, age 55, of St. Michael, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Financial Transaction Card Fraud to 365 days jail; 365 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $85 surcharges, pay restitution, complete 80 hours community work service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Andres, Jacob Richard, age 47, of Maple Plain, sentenced on 11/15/21 for Felony Assault in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 40 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete a domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Baxter, Shane Douglas, age 48, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 365 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of non-prescription drugs, submit to probable cause testing, have no same or similar violations.
Bergsnev, Kelsey Laurelle, age 31, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Aid and Abet Theft to 27 days jail.
Berry, Benjamin Keith, age 35, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/19/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 265 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Berthiaume, Nicole Lynn, age 30, of Big Lake, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for three years on conditions of probation, serve 64 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property to 365 days jail; 348 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 17 days jail, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Borgeson, Felicia Jean, age 35, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, verify treatment status with probation or submit to a chemical dependency assessment, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Bradley-Bey, Janea Virginia, age 23, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 11/19/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $15 fine; 358 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 7 days jail, pay $15 fine plus surcharges, complete 40 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Giving Peace Officer False Information to 5 days jail.
Carr, Kennzy Elise, age 20, of Burnsville, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Corrales, Jocelyn Jean, age 32, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/19/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 49 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, complete chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do no register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Erickson, Steven Philip, age 36, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 11/19/21 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of execution for two years on conditions of probation, serve 128 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ertz, Dalton James, age 26, of Oak Grove, sentenced on 11/19/21 for Felony Check Forgery to a stay of execution for three years on conditions of probation, serve 104 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Goehring, Candice Marie, age 56, of Sauk Rapids, sentenced on 11/17/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol on non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain an updated chemical dependency assessment if recommended by probation, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hazeman, Jay Michael, age 46, of Buffalo, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Escape from Custody to 147 days jail, pay $85 surcharges.
Jacobson, Jessica Lynn, age 49, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Misdemeanor Theft to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, complete 40 hours community service.
Kawlewski, Jonathon Martin, age 33, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 11/19/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 60 days on electronic monitoring, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kirschner, Phillip Joseph, age 33, of Webster Grove, Missouri, sentenced on 11/16/21 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for fifteen years on conditions of probation, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, cooperate with the search of person, vehicle, workplace, property and electronic devices, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, submit to a polygraph, have no contact with victim or victim’s family, do not use any phone sex lines, dating services, social networks or enter any business where the primary source of business is adult entertainment, have no unsupervised contact with minor females or vulnerable adults, have no use or possession of pornography, have monitoring software installed on devices if recommended by probation, undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and follow all recommendations, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kowarsch, Sarah Elizabeth, age 30, of Vadnais Heights, sentenced on 11/19/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree and Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drug, submit to random testing, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, complete current treatment program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 365 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay restitution, complete 10 days community service, follow above conditions.
Kral, Jacob Frank, age 33, of East Bethel, sentenced on 11/10/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 362 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, serve 37 days on electronic home monitoring, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lindahl, Tyler James, age 20, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/17/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for one year on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, do no register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Nelson, Ashley Rose, age 29, of St. Paul, sentenced on 11/19/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 115 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Painschab, Derek James, age 30, of Buffalo, sentenced on 11/19/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 13 days jail. The charge of Felony Receiving Stolen Property was dismissed.
Sanchez, Steven Ray L., Jr., age 33, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/17/21 for Misdemeanor Theft to 90 days jail; 90 days stayed on conditions of probation, pay restitution.
Splittstoesser, Jonathan Adam, age 37, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 11/17/21 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 18 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Stratton, John Cody, age 37, of Port Charlotte, Florida, sentenced on 11/19/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail; 363 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no same or similar violations.
Sward, David Ray, age 42, of Sacred Heart, sentenced on 11/19/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail.
