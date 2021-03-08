Decker, Gregory Richard, age 30, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/23/20 for Violent Threats to 365 days jail; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Freichels, Samantha Ann, age 21, of Crystal, sentenced on 02/25/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 359 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 84 days, $1,000 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, concurrent, write a letter of apology, follow above conditions.
Hochstetler, William Jay, age 32, of Valley City, North Dakota, sentenced on 03/04/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 46 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Knock, Kyle Edward, age 29, of Big Lake, sentenced on 02/25/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving class, complete a chemical education class, attend a support group and verify attendance, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kretsch, Adam Robert, age 29, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/25/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 335 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, attend a support group and verify attendance, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, write a letter of apology, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, complete 30 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kruse, Trevor Steven, age 31, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/27/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, including aftercare and halfway house, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
LaFrance, Trista Victoria, age 40, of Albertville, sentenced on 02/25/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 6 days jail.
Lovelace, Michael John, age 36, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 02/26/21 for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 10 days jail.
Ogren, Benjamin Michael, age 30, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/24/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail.
Robole, Sarah Rose, age 27, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/23/21 for Misdemeanor Failure to Drive With Due Care to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 90 days, $1,000 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, complete WrightRoad Program, continue with therapy, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ruzic, Joey Richard, age 35, of Mound, sentenced on 02/22/21 for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail.
Torres, Christina, age 35, of St. Paul, sentenced on 02/24/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail; 346 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 19 days jail, pay restitution, complete Hennepin County program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ward, Joshua, age 35, of St. Michael, sentenced on 02/26/21 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail. The charge of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.