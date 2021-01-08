Adams, Paul Michael, age 39, of Princeton, sentenced on 12/31/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail.
Cox, Albert George, age 36, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 01/04/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools to 120 days jail.
Ellefson, Jason Richard, age 46, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 01/04/21 for Violent Threats to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 335 days, $2,600 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $400 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, cooperate with the Domestic Violence Intensive Supervision Program, provide DNA sample, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ganske, Dylan James, age 35, of Montrose, sentenced on 01/05/21 for Felony Violation of an Order for Protection to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 357 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 209 days jail, concurrent, pay $75 public defender co-payment, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Felony Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 189 days jail, concurrent, pay $75 public defender co-payment, follow above conditions.
Gilbert, Matthew Wayne, age 43, of Darwin, sentenced on 01/04/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree to 48 months prison.
Plummer, Tyler John, age 26, of Forest Lake, sentenced on 12/28/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 30 days jail.
Roberts, Shelly Jean, age 46, of Maple Plain, sentenced on 01/04/21 for Misdemeanor Identity Theft to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 89 days, $950 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
