Aguirre, Corey Joseph, age 29, of West Monroe, Louisiana, sentenced on 01/29/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fourth Degree to 365 days jail; 362 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Barth, Taylor Hill, age 28, of Emily, sentenced on 01/29/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 60 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to 60 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 60 days jail.
Charette, Vinson Anthony, age 43, of Chaska, sentenced on 02/02/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 80 days jail.
Durant, Brendan Andrew, age 20, of Maple Grove, sentenced on 02/04/21 for Probation Violations for Aid and Abet Burglary in the First Degree to 21 months prison.
Ellingson, Anthony John, age 42, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 01/29/21 for Felony Possession of Shoplifting Gear to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, provide DNA sample, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Engelke, Terry Gene, age 54, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, sentenced on 01/29/21 for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of execution on conditions of probation, serve 226 days jail, provide DNA sample, complete an anger management class and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a cognitive skill program, pay restitution, have no contact with victim, victim’s residence or place of employment, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Harrison, Elizabeth Ann, age 42, of Hanover, sentenced on 01/22/21 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a chemical education class, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jacobson, Tyler Dee, age 31, of Rockford, sentenced on 01/29/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 88 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, complete cognitive skill program, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree and Possession of Any Firearm/Ammo with Previous Felony Conviction to 88 days jail.
Jean-Baptiste, Tanya Cathrina, age 23, of Otsego, sentenced on 01/29/21 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact order to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 90 days, $1,000 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. The charge of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault was dismissed.
Juhl, Samara Leigh, age 27, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 02/01/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 110 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kapp, Aaron Michael, age 25, of Ramsey, sentenced on 02/01/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, follow all recommendations of chemical dependency treatment, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kunz, Jesse Daniel, age 25, of Buffalo, sentenced on 01/29/21 for Felony Burglary in the First Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, provide DNA sample, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a cognitive skill program, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Leider, Jason Allan, age 40, of Maple Grove, sentenced on 01/21/21 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 88 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, complete a Level I driving program, attend MADD Panel, have no use of mood-altering chemicals, have no same or similar violations.
Micka, Ana Christy, age 52, of Waverly, sentenced on 02/02/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $400 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Olson, Chloe Alyse, age 30, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 02/01/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 39 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Rasmussen, Nathan Lyle, age 34, of Nisswa, sentenced on 01/29/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 77 days jail, provide DNA sample, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Robinson, Dakota Lee, age 21, of Glenwood, sentenced on 02/03/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 64 days jail.
Saetre, Benjamin Surrell, age 39, of Brainerd, sentenced on 02/03/21 for Felony First Degree DWI to a stay of execution for seven years on conditions of probation, serve 180 days jail, pay $135 surcharges, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, undergo chemical dependency treatment, stay out of establishments where alcohol is primary means of business, serve up to 30 days each year on electronic home monitoring at probation agent’s discretion, attend a support group, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Shoemaker, Craig Adam, age 31 of Blaine, sentenced on 02/02/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 4 days jail.
Swanick, Dustin Oliver, age 34, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/03/21 for three counts of Felony Possession of Pornographic Work to a stay of imposition for five years, serve 60 days jail, pay $1,000 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete a sex offender treatment program and follow all recommendations, submit to a polygraph examination, have no use or possession of pornography, have no use or access to internet without approval and without monitoring software, have no unsupervised contact with persons under the age of 18 years and vulnerable adults, register as a sex offender, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Tischner, Timothy Robert, age 24, of Monticello, sentenced on 01/28/21 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 86 days, $1,000 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Turner, Sherry T., age 58, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/01/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 365 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.