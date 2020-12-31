Harbinson, Tammy Lynn, age 50, of Otsego, sentenced on 12/15/20 for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, remain medically compliant, undergo an updated chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group and verify attendance, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Harrison, Briana Courtney, age 22, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 12/23/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail; 358 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 7 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, stay out of Albertville Outlet Mall, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Montague, Jacob Anthony, age 29, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 12/24/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 30 days jail.
Newman, Nathaniel Oliver, age 43, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 12/29/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Assault in the Second Degree to 27 months prison.
Nystrom, Kerry Leroy, age 26, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 12/23/20 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 113 days jail.
Peterson, Michael Joseph, age 21, of Otsego, sentenced on 12/23/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 27 days jail.
Powers, Cindy Kay, age 58, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 12/15/20 for Misdemeanor No Valid Minnesota Driver’s License to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Volk, Victor Arnold, Jr., age 62, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/23/20 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo an anger management assessment and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
