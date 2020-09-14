Anderson, Carl William, age 37, of St. Michael, sentenced on 09/04/20 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree to 144 months prison, provide DNA sample, register as a sex offender. Sentenced for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree to 150 months prison, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Barrett, Dustene Dawn, age 75, of St. Michael, sentenced on 09/09/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 87 days stayed for six months on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Cortez, Jesus Jose Nunez, age 39, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 09/03/20 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete an anger management class, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Crumble Somerson, Maurice Edward, age 31, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 09/03/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 12 days jail.
Erfanian, Amber Nadine, age 38, of Shakopee, sentenced on 09/04/20 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 229 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Financial Transaction Card Fraud to 19 months prison. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Check Forgery to 19 months prison. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 17 months prison.
Fast, Robert James, age 50, of Buffalo, sentenced on 08/31/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, continue with counseling and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $15 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Jama, Mohamed Ahmed, age 28, of Willmar, sentenced on 09/03/20 for Felony Aggravated Robbery in the Second Degree to 22 months prison, pay $$50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample.
Kako, Bruce Alan, age 53, of Menahga, sentenced on 09/08/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kies, Gary Lee, age 57, of Big Lake, sentenced on 09/09/20 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lorenzo, Antonio Raque, age 46, of St. Michael, sentenced on 09/09/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 62 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Morrison, Eric Lee, age 38, of Sartell, sentenced on 09/08/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $500 fine; 328 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 37 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sawdey, Richard Charles, age 38, of Hanover, sentenced on 09/04/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to a stay of imposition on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendation, undergo therapy and follow all conditions, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, serve 2 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sylvester, Stephen Robert, age 46, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 09/09/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 362 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
