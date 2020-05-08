Cain, Carlos Douglas, age 28, address unknown, sentenced on 05/04/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the First Degree to 21 months prison.
Englert, Thomas James, age 43, of Hanover, sentenced on 05/07/20 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,500 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, attend a victim impact panel, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hillukka, Jeremy Alan, age 41, of Wadena, sentenced on 05/04/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 25 days jail.
Mann, Rahman Aleem, age 43, of St. Paul, sentenced on 04/30/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 70 days jail.
Morrow, Teresa Marie, age 29, of Bloomington, sentenced on 05/20/20 for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Theft to 30 days jail.
Noel, Eugene Darin, age 51, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/01/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 11 days jail.
Peipus, Ryan Richard, age 33, of Litchfield, sentenced on 05/04/20 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 15 months prison.
Stevenson, Jackie Michele, age 50, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/06/20 for Misdemeanor DWI to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 87 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, provide proof of Level I class, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Thunborg, Michael Alen, age 35, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 05/05/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 144 days jail, pay $50 court costs plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wengel, Jerome Lenny, age 43, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 05/06/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 142 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, provide list of prescribed medication to probation agent, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wright, Cody Alan, age 34, of Maple Plain, sentenced on 05/06/20 for Felony Burglary in the First Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 131 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no contact with victim. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 365 days jail; 253 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 112 days jail, follow above conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.