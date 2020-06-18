Curboy, Mark Timothy, age 31, of Big Lake, sentenced on 06/08/20 for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 21 months prison, pay restitution.
Griffith, Jamia Lea, age 42, of Fridley, sentenced on 06/08/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail.
Hatrick, Michael Paul, age 38, of Cloquet, sentenced on 06/08/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree to 50 days jail.
Hazeman, Jay Michael, age 45, of Monticello, sentenced on 06/10/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to one year and one day prison.
Jensen, Brittany Elizabeth, age 31, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 06/08/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 17 months prison, provide DNA sample.
Newberg, Jack Robert, age 54, of St. Paul, sentenced on 06/08/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide list of prescribed medications to probation agent, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent.
OConnell, David Allen, age 40, sentenced on 06/09/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 320 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a psycho-sexual assessment and follow all recommendations, including completion of a sex offender program, have no contact with victim or victim’s family, provide DNA sample, register as a sex offender, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no unsupervised contact with persons under the age of 18 years, with the exception of own children, have no use or possession of pornography, have monitoring software on any device that provides access to the internet, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Turnage, Shawntas, age 35, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 06/03/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Counterfeiting to 120 days jail.
Vandervegt, Sean Kenneth, age 36, of Faribault, sentenced on 06/03/20 for Misdemeanor Giving Peace Officer False Information to 90 days jail.
Walter, Tyler John, age 22, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 06/08/20 for Felony Criminal Vehicular Operation to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Younglove, Julie Ann, age 48, of Montrose, sentenced on 06/01/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $900 fine; 335 days, $700 stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, follow recommendations of chemical dependency evaluation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
