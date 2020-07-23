Andersen, Maureen Deidre, age 56, of Otsego, sentenced on 07/10/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 365 days stayed for four years on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, follow all recommendations of chemical dependency assessment, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, serve 45 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Brase, Monica Elizabeth, age 33, of Eden Prairie, sentenced on 07/09/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 50 days jail.
Dale, Christopher Scott, age 46, of North Branch, sentenced on 07/15/20 for three counts of Felony Possession of Pornographic Work to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $500 fine, provide DNA sample, undergo sex offender treatment and follow all recommendations, have no contact with persons under the age of 18 years, have no use or access to the internet without monitoring software and approval from probation agent, have no use or possession of pornography, register as a sex offender, submit to a polygraph, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, complete 60 hours of community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Dayon, Amber Johanna, age 35, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 07/08/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 365 days jail; 360 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 365 days jail; 360 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, follow above conditions.
Gates, Anthony William, age 59, of Dayton, sentenced on 07/14/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days, $2,950 stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hester, George Calvin, age 57, of Otsego, sentenced on 07/14/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 361 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hill, Ryan Matthew, age 38, of Clearwater, sentenced on 07/14/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 335 days, $2,700 stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hinkemeyer, Gerard James, age 19, of Princeton, sentenced on 07/14/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 364 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Knapp, Angela Diane, age 39, of Otsego, sentenced on 07/15/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days; 344 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 21 days jail, pay restitution, attend a support group and verify attendance, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete treatment program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Krieger, Jeffrey Joseph, age 48, of St. Paul, sentenced on 07/15/20 for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 29 months prison, pay restitution.
Mattheisen, Thomas James, age 62, of Maple Plain, sentenced on 07/08/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 10 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
McCutcheon, Scott James, age 58, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 07/10/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 350 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 15 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, complete the WrightRoad Program, remain medically compliant, serve 15 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Violent Threats to 15 days jail, concurrent.
Petersen, Kyle Anthony, age 23, of Waite Park, sentenced on 07/15/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for four years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not vote or register to vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Vang Redding, Lisa Marie, age 39, of St. Paul, sentenced on 07/15/20 for Felony Financial Transaction Card Fraud to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, provide DNA sample, follow aftercare program recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Zimmer, Zachary Randal, age 39, of St. Michael, sentenced on 07/15/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
