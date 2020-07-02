Barth, Taylor Hill, age 27, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 06/23/20 for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 157 days jail. Sentenced for Felony Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 157 days jail, concurrent, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, including treatment and halfway house, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 130 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Giving Peace Officer False Information to 365 days jail; 208 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 157 days jail.
Campbell, Wayne Edward, age 28, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 06/25/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Simple Robbery to 9 days jail.
Daniels, Craig William, age 38, of Monticello, sentenced on 06/23/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 7 days jail.
Felton, Karleatha Lynn, age 24, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 06/23/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 357 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 8 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use of alcohol until complete of class, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Grambart, Austin James, age 26, of Monticello, sentenced on 06/19/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Hall, Brian Lee, age 39, of Long Prairie, sentenced on 06/24/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 310 days jail.
Heller, Matthew Frederick, age 31, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 06/24/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail.
Knese, Kevin Michael, age 23, of Clearwater, sentenced on 06/19/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 85 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations.
Kotera, Leah Nicole, age 36, of Delano, sentenced on 06/17/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 48 days, $1,000 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 48 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Landwehr, Jesse Scott, age 41, of Plymouth, sentenced on 06/23/20 for Felony Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools to 18 months prison, provide DNA sample
Payne, Kyle Gregory, age 35, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 06/22/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 20 days jail.
Premo, David James, age 31, of Onamia, sentenced on 06/24/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 13 days jail.
Prentice, Paula Dawn Marie, age 38, of Red Lake, sentenced on 06/18/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, serve 40 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Rasmussen, Nathan Lyle, age 33, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 06/11/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 26 days jail
Sandberg, Steven Nelson, age 30, of Otsego, sentenced on 06/29/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to 86 months prison.
Schloegl, Anton Leo, age 26, of Circle Pines, sentenced on 06/24/20 for Felony Assault in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 169 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no contact with victim, complete cognitive skill program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, follow aftercare program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Swanson, Sean Michael, age 30, of Moreno Valley, California, sentenced on 06/18/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $400 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $400 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Zitzloff, Wayne Mitchell, age 28, of Champlin, sentenced on 06/23/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 20 days jail.
