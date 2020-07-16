Adams, Paul Michael, age 39, of Rice, sentenced on 07/07/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 15 days jail.
Ernst, Jessi Lee, age 44, of Montrose, sentenced on 07/01/20 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 335 days stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group, pay restitution, serve 120 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kramer, Neil Joseph, age 34, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 07/07/20 for Driving Without a Valid License to $50 fine plus surcharges.
McEachern, Kristi Lyn, age 48, of Monticello, sentenced on 06/23/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fifth Degree to 2 days jail and 2 days sentence to service.
McMahon, Andrew Lorin, age 18, of Independence, sentenced on 07/06/20 for Theft to $100 court costs and pay restitution.
Palm, Dustin John, age 31, of Rockford, sentenced on 07/08/20 for Felony Burglary in the First Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 270 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow all recommendations of chemical dependency treatment center, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 270 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Escape from Custody to 150 days jail.
Paulson, Tory Lee Richard, age 36, of Buffalo, sentenced on 07/01/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, complete chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, cooperate with mental health treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Skjod, Andrew Lee, age 32, of Hanover, sentenced on 06/30/20 for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 60 days jail.
Stevenson, John Dols, age 39, of Big Lake, sentenced on 07/01/20 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 360 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, serve 45 days electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ward, Russell Steven, age 55, of Buffalo, sentenced on 07/08/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $150 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving class and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Warnke, Brandon Lee, age 40, of Buffalo, sentenced on 07/06/20 for Probation Violations for Domestic Assault by Strangulation to 120 days jail.
