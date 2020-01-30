Allen, Joshua Paul, age 24, of Buffalo, sentenced on 01/22/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 362 days, $2,750 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $250 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Atchison, Jordan Lee, age 27, of St. Paul, sentenced on 01/10/20 for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $75 public defendant co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skills program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Balfanz, Jamie Michael, age 32, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/23/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail.
Breland, Woodrow Ernest, age 61, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 01/22/20 for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 114 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats to 114 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to 114 days jail.
Darkenwald, Thomas Robert, age 41, of Elk River, sentenced on 01/23/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 89 days, $700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, complete 72 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ford, Frank Charles III, age 35, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/21/20 for Felony Check Forgery to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 99 days jail, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow recommendations from treatment program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Golden, Curtis Velenton, age 33, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/21/20 for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail, $3,000 fine; 59 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 31 days jail, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Grimson, Erin Jolene, age 24, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/21/20 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 86 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo an anger management assessment and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no contact with victim, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Grochow, Zachary Dale, age 23, of Dassel, sentenced on 01/22/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 24 days jail.
Hagen, James Robert, age 24, of Albertville, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, pay $300 fine; 86 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, follow recommendations from anger management program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lovelace, Roy Rayis, age 27, of Bena, sentenced on 01/22/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 75 days jail.
Mahmoud, Shamsadeen Shukri, age 26, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/21/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 90 days, $800 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, attend a MADD Panel, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing until completion of class, complete 20 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Rasmussen, Nathan Lyle, age 33, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 01/16/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 329 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 36 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete treatment program and follow all recommendations, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, complete the Domestic Violence Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Taylor, Rachel Marie, age 35, of Moundsview, sentenced on 01/23/20 for Felony Financial Transaction Card Fraud to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete cognitive skill training, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Tessmer, Jennifer Joy, age 38, of South Haven, sentenced on 01/21/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Checks to one year and one day prison. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to one year and one day prison.
Thielman, Jacob Dean, age 31, of Albany, sentenced on 01/23/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail.
Tidblom, Stephanie Marie, age 38, of Otsego, sentenced on 01/16/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,900 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, complete 24 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Trombley, Gordon Frederick, age 72, of Otsego, sentenced on 01/14/20 Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 90 days, $850 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, attend MADD Panel, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete 40 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Whitney, Cody Nicholas, age 26, of Paynesville, sentenced on 01/21/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 90 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Williams, Ryan Mitchell, age 34, of Sartell, sentenced on 01/21/20 for Misdemeanor Careless Driving to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 89 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
