Brown, Adam Michael, age 38, of Rice, sentenced on 09/20/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail, $100 fine, 362 days stayed for two years on probation conditions: serve 3 days jail and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county.
Carter, Lydia Christine, age 38, of Ham Lake, sentenced on 09/20/22 for Gross Misdemeanor 4thDegree Assault on Police Officer to 365 days jail, $200 fine, 359 days stayed for two years on probation conditions: serve 6 days jail, maintain contact with agent, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, no assault, disorderly conduct or aggressive behavior- verbal or physical, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Duchaine, Mandy Sue, age 40, of Waverly, sentenced on 09/27/22 for Felony Failure to Pay or Collect Taxes to 60 hours of community work service and three years’ probation with conditions: maintain contact with agent, cooperate with searches, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosive, complete cognitive skills training if directed, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Fletcher, Grahm Mark, age 32, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 09/22/22 for Felony Theft to $50 fine and two years of probation with following conditions: maintain contact with agent, cooperate with searches, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no mood-altering chemicals, random testing, complete cognitive skills training and remain medically compliant.
Franco, Jorge Carrido, age 28, of Monticello, sentenced on 09/15/22 for Felony Violent Threats to stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation: serve 132 days jail, maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medication, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, random testing, no contact with victim(s), complete cognitive skills training if directed, complete mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, no contact with victim(s), cooperate with searches, and pay restitution.
Grimlie, Craig James, age 36, of Monticello, sentenced on 09/27/22 for Felony Motor Vehicle Theft to stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation: serve 51 days jail, maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medication, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, random testing, complete cognitive skills training if directed, complete mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, no contact with victim(s), cooperate with searches and pay restitution.
Hipp, Isaac Martin, age 28, of Rush City, sentenced on 09/19/22 for Felony Violation of No Contact Order to 18 months prison.
Huertas, Julio Lazaro, age 20, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 09/22/22 for Gross Misdemeanor 3rdDegree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine, 360 days stayed for one year on probation conditions: serve 5 days jail, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Johnson, Robert Wayn, age 57, of Spring Lake Park, sentenced on 09/26/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation- Inimical to Public Safety to 365 days jail, $50 fine, 356 days stayed for one year on probation conditions: serve 9 days jail and no same or similar.
Kelly, Curtis Gerald, age 38, of Becker, sentenced on 09/27/22 for Gross Misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine, 335 days stayed for three years on probation conditions: serve 30 days jail, 60 days electronic alcohol monitoring, maintain contact with agent, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, take medications as prescribed, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.4
Kollath, Kent David, age 36, of Otsego, sentenced on 09/21/11 for Misdemeanor 4th Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $200 fine, 88 days stayed for one year on probation conditions: serve 2 days jail, complete 24 hours of community service, maintain contact with agent, complete Driver Improvement Clinic, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications,
no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Krause, James Michael, age 63, of St. Michael, sentenced on 09/21/22 for Gross Misdemeanor 3rdDegree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine, 364 days stayed for one year on probation conditions: serve 1 day jail, serve 24 hours of community service, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Lazarre, Taylor Chase, age 25, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 09/28/22 for Felony 2nd Degree Burglary to stay of imposition for three years on probation conditions: serve 90 days jail, $50 fine, maintain contact with agent, cooperate with searches, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, complete cognitive skills training, complete mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, complete treatment, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Mead, Danny K, age 39, of Monticello, sentenced on 09/20/22 for Felony Violation of Order for Protection to 24 months prison, stayed for five years on probation conditions: serve 268 days jail, maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, complete cognitive skills training, complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Program, no violations or DANCO/OFP,HRO, no same or similar and remain law-abiding. Sentenced for Felony Violations of Order for Protection to 27 months prison, stayed for five years on same probation terms and conditions above, and serve 265 days jail.
Milam, Amber Leigh, age 35, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 09/27/22 for Felony 3rd Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to stay of imposition for four years on probation conditions: serve 21 days jail, maintain contact with agent, cooperate with searches, provide DNA sample, no
possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no mood-altering chemicals, random testing, complete cognitive skills training, and complete mental health evaluation and follow recommendations.
Phyle, Jeremy Cromwell, age 41, of Monticello, sentenced on 09/27/22 for Probation Violation(s) for Felony Threats of Violence to 2 days jail and remain on probation with prior terms and conditions.
Richey, Brandon Albert, age 40, of Minnetonka, sentenced on 09/23/22 for Felony 5th Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to 365 days jail.
Roed, Owen Craig, age 24, of St. Michael, sentenced on 09/20/22 for Gross Misdemeanor 3rdDegree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine, 355 days stayed for two years on probation conditions: serve 10 days jail, maintain contact with agent, complete chemical assessment and follow recommendations, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, alcohol monitoring and 20 days of house arrest to follow jail sentence, complete diagnostic assessment, attend MADD Impact Panel, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Senou, Cheryl Lee, age 53, of Chaska, sentenced on 09/21/22 for Misdemeanor Violation or Harassment Restraining Order to 90 days jail, $100 fine, 88 days stayed for one year on probation conditions: serve 2 days jail, maintain contact with agent, complete chemical assessment and follow recommendations, no violations or OFP, HRO or DANCO, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, no contact with victim(s), no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no disorderly conduct or aggressive behavior- verbal or physical, no assault, complete mental health evaluation, no same or similar and remain law
abiding.
Sherrod, Cordell Joseph, age 35, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 09/20/22 for Felony Violent Threats to stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation: serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine, maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, complete cognitive skills training if/as direction, completed mental health evaluation is/as directed and no contact with victim(s).
Simmons, Jermaine Davahn, age 28, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 09/23/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail and pay restitution.
Skjod, Andrew Lee, age 34, of Rockford, sentenced on 09/27/22 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to stay of imposition for five years on probation conditions: serve 180 days jail, maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, random testing, pay restitution, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, complete chemical use assessment and follow recommendations, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
