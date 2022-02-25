Cook, Dax Alen, age 24, of Montgomery, sentenced on 02/10/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days, $2,900 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, remain medically compliant, provide list of prescribed medications to probation agent, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to probable cause testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Estrada Carrillo, David Ignacio, age 21, of Chanhassen, sentenced on 02/22/22 for Felony Receive/Possess Firearm With No Serial Number to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Goehring, Michael David, age 52, of Annandale, sentenced on 02/22/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 8 days jail.
Hasselius, Chad Andrew, age 41, of Rogers, sentenced on 02/14/22 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no same or similar violations.
Mead, Brent Michael, age 55, of Baxter, sentenced on 02/18/22 for Felony First Degree DWI to 41 months prison.
Tuma, Eric John, age 39, of Lino Lakes, sentenced on 02/22/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Check Forgery to 4 days jail.
