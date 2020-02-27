Byington, Matthew Bernard, age 41, of Mound, sentenced on 02/18/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 8 days jail.
Cassidy, Sarah Lorraine, age 40, of Waverly, sentenced on 02/18/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 6 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Chernyavsky, Alex, age 47, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 02/18/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Identity Theft to 245 days jail.
Horn, Dylan Gene, age 22, of Elk River, sentenced on 02/18/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 4 days jail.
Jewell, Madison Leigh, age 23, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/18/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete a drug and alcohol education class and follow all recommendations, submit to probable cause testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lehner, Teresa Jill, age 47, of Monticello, sentenced on 02/13/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, serve 20 days on alcohol monitoring, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lindahl, Tyler James, age 19, of St. Michael, sentenced on 02/11/20 for Misdemeanor Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or Possessing to 90 days jail, $15 fine; 86 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $15 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Lund, Justin Michael, age 37, of Monticello, sentenced on 02/18/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $15 fine; 308 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 57 days jail, pay $15 fine plus surcharges.
Oberg, Justin Charles, age 39, of Champlin, sentenced on 02/19/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Chemical Testing to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 363 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus fees, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 7 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Otto, Alexander Phillip, age 30, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/18/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, continue with mental health services and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Pogose, Mark James, age 57, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 02/18/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 30 days jail.
Sandino, David Lee, age 54, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/18/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 6 days jail.
Shevchuck, Timothy Lee, age 62, of Virginia, sentenced on 02/19/20 for Probation Violations for Violent Threats to 42 days jail.
Topel, Lee Kenneth, age 36, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/13/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 180 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 180 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Assault in the Fifth Degree to 180 days jail, concurrent.
Wenner, Kevin Wayne, Jr., age 24, of Hampton, sentenced on 02/18/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 13 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, complete aftercare and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.