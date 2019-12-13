Baker, Ryan Charles, age 39, of Little Falls, sentenced on 12/10/19 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 2 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Bergeron, Matthew Alan, age 35, of Delano, sentenced on 12/06/19 for Probation Violations for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 180 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Cavalliere, Cavvy Nathan, age 27, of Buffalo, sentenced on 12/10/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 275 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Gibbs, Stephen Robert, age 39, of Rush City, sentenced on 12/11/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey
Gillo, Okello Olulu, age 20, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 12/10/19 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 90 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Hayes-Stich, Lisa Marie, age 47, of St. Michael, sentenced on 12/11/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 345 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days jail, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, serve 40 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Hosek, Jesse John, age 25, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 12/11/19 for Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 89 days, $800 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend MADD Panel, serve 29 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Kruck, Travis Lee, age 32, of Buffalo, sentenced on 12/12/19 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 60 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 60 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Moulzolf, Zachary Taylor, age 22, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/09/19 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 30 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Quarberg, Carrie Sue, age 40, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 12/11/19 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 94 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 94 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 94 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Aid and Abet Arson in the Second Degree to 94 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
